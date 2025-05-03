Why Third-Round Pick Was Perfect for Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals make sure to check off all their boxes on the defensive side of the ball before the end of the 2025 NFL Draft. The team added someone to every position on defense, but they made the additions in order of need.
That should stand out a lot, as it shows that they know which areas need more improvement than others while also making sure to provide upgrades and depth across the board.
The team started off the draft with a bang when they added Walter Nolen to fill out their defensive line. In round two they got a much needed alpha at cornerback following the slide of Will Johnson.
When the third round rolled around, the Cardinals brought in one of the draft's biggest edge defenders in Jordan Burch.
The Oregon product had a breakout season last year and punched 8.5 sacks on a defensive line stocked with elite players.
It turned him into a more sought-after commodity than some would’ve thought, and Arizona had to have been happy to grab him towards the end of day too.
I only had one hold back when it came to Burch, which we will talk about shortly, otherwise I was a big believer in his potential.
Burch’s potential might be enough to one day paint the picture he was a perfect selection by the Cardinals. If that comes to pass, these are the three factors that will play into him being the “perfect“ selection.
Why Jordan Burch Was Perfect for Cardinals
1. Mismatch
Guys built like Burch can be mismatches when it comes to blocking assignments for offensive lineman; you’re much more likely to see players built, like Burch playing inside with a hand down.
Arizona could intend to have him play off the edge and present a much more unique challenge than more traditional dressers. It would also be an ideal match for him against tight ends or running backs trying to chip block someone built like him.
2. Athleticism at size
Speaking of players built like Burch, that size is something that could turn into a force that causes opponents into rethinking strategies. This becomes increasingly true when you consider he’s quite the athlete after placing 18th in athletic score at the combine among defensive lineman.
At 6’4 and 279 lbs, he ran a 4.67 time for the 40-yard dash and looked flexible in drills — something we saw plenty of during his time in college.
3. Aging like fine wine
Burch spent five seasons in college — three with South Carolina and his last two with Oregon. Over that stretch, he perfected his game and saw a steady increase in production. His final season with South Carolina saw him post a career-best 60 tackles plus 3.5 sacks.
Last year with Oregon he totaled 31 tackles and a career best 8.5 sacks. To put it simply, he’s improved on an annual basis and with professional coaching he can continue improving.
As a whole, Burch provides an intriguing option for the Cardinals in their front seven. He’s still big enough to play as a down lineman for some packages, but he will be asked to learn how to produce more as a standup rusher from the edge.
That will take an adjustment, and it’s one of the reasons why I wasn’t as high on the selection compared to others on the board. But there’s a reason this staff drafted him and it’s likely because they know they can get him to that point.
I don’t think this will be an immediate turnaround, but he could absolutely learn to do anything as a pass rusher with this defensive staff.