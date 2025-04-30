Three Cardinals Among Best NFL Draft Picks
The Arizona Cardinals are ingratiating their rookies into the roster after the NFL Draft has come and gone.
ESPN analyst Matt Miller ranked the top 100 draft picks over the weekend and three Cardinals were on the list, beginning with Oregon pass rusher Jordan Burch in the third round with the No. 78 overall pick.
"Burch's physical tools are impressive -- his movement skills were apparent when he played Wildcat quarterback at Oregon. He has to round out his pass-rushing tools, but the upside is tremendous," Miller wrote.
Burch's new teammate, first-round defensive tackle Walter Nolen, was also on the list at No. 34.
"One scout told me before the draft that Nolen had "the highest potential of any defender in the class." He's now paired with Arizona coach Jonathan Gannon, a proven developer of defensive line talent. The Cardinals' 4-3 scheme will help maximize Nolen's quick first step," Miller wrote.
However, no Cardinals were higher on the list than second-round cornerback Will Johnson, who was viewed by many as a first-round pick. Johnson came in at No. 2 on the list.
Johnson probably should have been a first-round pick, but injury concerns helped him slide to the second round, where the Cardinals were happy to snatch him up at No. 47 overall.
The only player higher on the list was Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III, who was the No. 39 overall pick in the draft.
Burch, Nolen and Johnson should have opportunities to contribute a lot for the Cardinals defense this season in hopes of proving Miller right.