All Cardinals

Three Cardinals Among Best NFL Draft Picks

The Arizona Cardinals got a few of their draft picks with great value.

Jeremy Brener

Michigan defensive back Will Johnson watches warm up before the Oregon game at Michigan Stadium.
Michigan defensive back Will Johnson watches warm up before the Oregon game at Michigan Stadium. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Arizona Cardinals are ingratiating their rookies into the roster after the NFL Draft has come and gone.

ESPN analyst Matt Miller ranked the top 100 draft picks over the weekend and three Cardinals were on the list, beginning with Oregon pass rusher Jordan Burch in the third round with the No. 78 overall pick.

"Burch's physical tools are impressive -- his movement skills were apparent when he played Wildcat quarterback at Oregon. He has to round out his pass-rushing tools, but the upside is tremendous," Miller wrote.

Burch's new teammate, first-round defensive tackle Walter Nolen, was also on the list at No. 34.

"One scout told me before the draft that Nolen had "the highest potential of any defender in the class." He's now paired with Arizona coach Jonathan Gannon, a proven developer of defensive line talent. The Cardinals' 4-3 scheme will help maximize Nolen's quick first step," Miller wrote.

However, no Cardinals were higher on the list than second-round cornerback Will Johnson, who was viewed by many as a first-round pick. Johnson came in at No. 2 on the list.

"One scout told me before the draft that Nolen had "the highest potential of any defender in the class." He's now paired with Arizona coach Jonathan Gannon, a proven developer of defensive line talent. The Cardinals' 4-3 scheme will help maximize Nolen's quick first step," Miller wrote.

Johnson probably should have been a first-round pick, but injury concerns helped him slide to the second round, where the Cardinals were happy to snatch him up at No. 47 overall.

The only player higher on the list was Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III, who was the No. 39 overall pick in the draft.

Burch, Nolen and Johnson should have opportunities to contribute a lot for the Cardinals defense this season in hopes of proving Miller right.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News