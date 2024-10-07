Tom Brady Shouts Out Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray was a major proponent of the team's upset victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5.
Whether through the ground or by air, Murray kept the Cardinals alive through all four quarters and ultimately came through in the clutch when his team needed him most - something FOX broadcaster and NFL legend Tom Brady has done on numerous occasions.
After the win, Brady awarded Murray with his "LFG" award:
"Keep being that great leader that you are, man. I'm really proud of you. Great seeing you live today in person, it was a great game by you and your teammates, congrats," Brady told Murray post-game.
Murray found some time on Monday morning to respond back:
Murray completed 19 of 30 passes for 195 yards and 1 TD to 1 INT. He was sacked just once and added 83 rushing yards with one touchdown on the ground as well.
Brady was a consistent praiser of Murray's throughout yesterday's broadcast, and with the win, it only makes sense for Murray to be selected as the winner of the "LFG" award by the GOAT himself.
After the game, Murray touched on how proud he was of his squad:
“The guys fought for 60 minutes. This league gets really hard and I was frustrated with just the way we
were playing [in the] first half. I felt like we were moving the ball well but, the interception, we get the
blocked field goal. I feel like the score didn't represent how well we were moving the ball in the way we
were playing," said Murray.
"This league is hard and the margin for error is very tight. I feel like we were not necessarily giving the game away, but we just weren't capitalizing on opportunities we had when we got down there and putting the ball in the end zone. So that was frustrating. But for us to fight back, battle back, and end up winning this game on the road against a great team is huge.”
Murray and the Cardinals hope to sustain momentum when they visit the Green Bay Packers in Week 6.