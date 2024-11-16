TV Guide: What Cardinals Fans Should Watch During Bye Week
The Arizona Cardinals enjoy their bye week at 6-4 and atop the NFC West division. They couldn't have dreamt up a better start to the season, and the break comes at a good time to help guys like Darius Robinson (hopefully) get back to full health for a second-half push to the postseason.
Unfortunately, bye weeks are boring for most fans unless you play fantasy football like a deviant, in which case you have to be excited for seven hours of commercial-free football on RedZone.
But if you are looking for a game to throw on and relax, I'm here to give you some fun games to watch.
Below are four games that are important for the Cards' playoff hopes. If you aren't interested in those, I have four more games that will be borderline must-watch football.
Let me your TV guide for the games you should be watching as an Arizona Cardinals fan.
The NFC West
There's no point in separating these games when we know that they're all pivotal for the division-leading Cardinals.
The Rams visit the Patriots fresh off a loss to the Dolphins. LA is one game under .500 and is doing everything it can to turn the season around.
An in-division game goes down between the Seahawks and 49ers in Santa Clara. San Francisco is trying to extend their hot steak. Seattle isn't out of the playoff hunt, but they are likely all in on playing spoiler.
Packers @ Bears
The Packers are in a three-man race for the NFC North crown with the Lions and Vikings. The Bears came into the season hoping to stun the NFL and make the playoffs but they've collapsed. They could turn it around, but it's unlikely.
Either the Bears lose and essentially eliminate themselves from the postseason or the Packers lose and helps the Cardinals stay in the wildcard hunt.
Vikings @ Titans
Like Green Bay, Minnesota is gunning for the NFC North crown. The Vikings have been unorthodox this year but they're 7-2. An upset loss on the road to the Titans would be huge for the wildcard race, but I wouldn't count on it. Tennessee is gunning for the top pick in 2025.
Wanna take a load off? Here are the best games of the day to sit back and enjoy!
Ravens @ Steelers
A classic AFC North rivalry. Baltimore has lost seven of the last eight games vs Pittsburgh. Both teams aim to claim the division crown.
Falcons @ Broncos
Two teams with playoff aspirations in their respective conferences Atlanta is in the driver's seat of the NFC South. Denver has a chance to make a wildcard in the AFC, but they've been hot and cold all year.
Chiefs @ Bills
Game of the week and should've been flexed to primetime. Unbeaten Kansas City visits MVP candidate Josh Allen and the Bills. Will Buffalo hand KC their first loss of the year?
Bengals @ Chargers
This week's primetime may not be KC/BUF, but it's still a good matchup. Cincy and LA are desperately trying to save their seasons and it should lead to a slugfest at SoFi Stadium.