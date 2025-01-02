Two Cardinals Earn Pro Bowl Appearance
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals stars Budda Baker and Trey McBride made the Pro Bowl.
DeeJay Dallas, Paris Johnson Jr. and Chad Ryland were selected as alternates.
More on both players from the team's official press release:
Budda Baker
· Baker was named to his seventh Pro Bowl and sixth consecutive selection at safety after being chosen as a special teamer as a rookie in 2017.
· Baker (7) joins CB Patrick Peterson (8) as the only players in Cardinals history to receive at least seven Pro Bowl selections in their first eight NFL seasons.
· Baker (6) and Hall of Famer Larry Wilson (8) are the only players in franchise history named to the Pro Bowl as a safety at least six times.
· Baker (7) is one of just five players in franchise history to be selected to the Pro Bowl at least seven times, joining WR Larry Fitzgerald (11), CB Patrick Peterson (8), S Larry Wilson (8) and CB Roger Wehrli (7).
· Baker (6) joins Peterson (8), Fitzgerald (7), Wilson (6), CB Aeneas Williams (6) and RB Ollie Matson (6) as the only players in Cardinals history named to the Pro Bowl in at least six consecutive seasons.
· Baker is the only safety in the NFL named to the Pro Bowl each of the last six seasons (2019-24).
· Baker (7) joins Jalen Ramsey (7) as the only active DBs in the NFL with at least seven Pro Bowl selections.
· He joins Ramsey (7) as the only active DBs to earn at least seven Pro Bowl selections in their first eight NFL seasons.
· In addition to being named a Pro Bowl starter, Baker is also one of eight finalists for the 2024 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
· Baker signed a three-year contract extension with the Cardinals in December that will keep him with the team through the 2027 season.
· He leads the Cardinals with 155 tackles, 92 solo tackles and a career-high nine tackles for loss this season. His 155 tackles and 92 solo tackles both rank second in the NFL this season. His 155 tackles lead all NFL DBs and are the most by a Cardinal - regardless of position – since 2000.
· The 2024 season is Baker's seventh straight with 85+ tackles and the fifth season of his career with 100+ tackles. Baker is one of two DBs to have at least five seasons of 100+ tackles since 2000 (Antonie Bethea – 8).
· Dating back to 2017, Baker leads all NFL DBs with 874 total tackles and 603 solo tackles.
· Has 10+ tackles in 33 games since entering the NFL in 2017, the most among NFL DBs. He also has 10+ tackles in seven games this season. That is the third most by an NFL DB in a season since 2000 (Pat Tillman – 8 in 2000, Eric Weddle – 8 in 2008).
· Had a career-high 18 tackles in Week 14 vs. Seattle, matching the third-most tackles by an NFL DB in a single game since at least 1994 (Eric Brown – 20 in 1999, Victor Green – 20 in 1996).
Trey McBride
· McBride was named to his first Pro Bowl.
· He becomes just the second TE in franchise history to earn Pro Bowl honors and the first since Hall of Famer Jackie Smith in 1970.
· McBride is the sixth Cardinals offensive player since 2000 to be selected to a Pro Bowl within his first three NFL seasons, joining Kyler Murray (2020-21), David Johnson (2016), Larry Fitzgerald (2005), Anquan Boldin (2003) and David Boston (2001).
· He has the second most receptions (104) and receiving yards (1,081) among NFL TEs this season, trailing only Las Vegas TE Brock Bowers (108 for 1,144). McBride (3) joins San Francisco’s George Kittle (4) as the only TEs in the NFL this season with at least three games of 100+ receiving yards.
· After establishing a franchise single-season record for receptions by a TE with 81 in 2023, McBride has shattered the mark with 104 this season. His 1,081 receiving yards are also the second most by a TE in a single season in franchise history trailing only Jackie Smith (1,205 in 1967).
· With one game remaining in 2024, McBride’s 104 receptions rank as the fifth-best single-season total in franchise history among players at any position. It ranks as the ninth-best single-season total in NFL history by a TE.
· McBride has had three outings with 12 receptions in 2024, becoming the first TE in NFL history to accomplish that feat. In Weeks 12-13, he became the first TE in NFL history to have 12+ receptions in back-to-back games.
· He has three games with 120+ receiving yards in 2024. Only Travis Kelce (4 in 2020) and Tony Gonzalez (4 in 2005) had more such games in a season in NFL history among TEs.
· McBride has 214 catches in his NFL career (2022-24). Only George Kittle (216) and Jimmy Graham (215) have more receptions in their first three seasons among NFL TEs. In team history, only All-Pro WRs Anquan Boldin (259) and Larry Fitzgerald (230) had more receptions in their first three NFL seasons than McBride.
· Had 5+ receptions in 10 straight road games between Week 11 of 2023 and Week 13 of 2024, joining Travis Kelce (10 games: 2019-20) as the only TEs in NFL history with such a streak.