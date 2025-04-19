Is Under-The-Radar Prospect Fit For Cardinals?
The Arizona Cardinals need help in their passing game, particularly at wide receiver. While Marvin Harrison Jr. is likely to take a jump in his second season, and plenty of yards will come through star TE Trey McBride, there is little depth, and little overall production at the position.
Granted, part of that can be attributed to some inconsistency by QB Kyler Murray and some schematic issues in offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's offense, but an added weapon could only help, and could even aid in paving the way for Harrison to manifest his breakout season.
The 2025 NFL Draft is a top-heavy class with regard to the WR position. Names like Matthew Golden, Tetairoa McMillan and Luther Burden III are certainly a highly talnted group of pass catchers, but it seems unlikely for the moment that the Cardinals will opt to take a receiver in the first round — though it wouldn't be a poor idea.
But if they don't get a high-end prospect, there are options in the later rounds. San Jose State prospect Nick Nash is one such late-round prospect, expected to go somewhere between day two and day three.
Don't let the small-school tag deter you, Nash is a talented receiver. He won the receiving triple crown in 2024, picking up 1,382 yards on 104 receptions, with an eye-popping 16 touchdowns.
Nash has the ability to create separation in all areas of the field, and is both a deep threat and a middle-of-the-field threat. He's an imposing 6-foot-3, but boasts exceptional footwork, agility and acceleration for a player of his size.
He's no lumbering big man, with more speed and versatility than a player like McMillan, and has a solid repertoire of releases that allow him to win reps off the snap rather than with his speed alone.
Now granted, he isn't the fastest player out there, and he does have some questions surrounding whether high levels of production are sustainable. He picked up 13.3 yards per reception, but it's unknown if he could maintain a pace like that in an offense that so strongly de-emphasizes the pass.
The Cardinals could use a pure speed receiver, but they also do prefer guys of taller stature. Nash is only listed at 195 pounds, and his height only aids him with regard to catch radius without limiting his agility.
For a late round pick, Nash could be a developmental piece that fits the archetype of WR GM Monti Ossenfort is looking for, but he could also be seen as a redundancy alongside Harrison, and Arizona could prefer a more speed-first deep threat of a receiver like Golden.