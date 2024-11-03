Unexpected Rain Forces Cardinals to Close Roof
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals sometimes love to flex their incredible features at State Farm Stadium, which includes a retractable roof.
It's not often the Cardinals are able to flex their nice weather during football season, though they've been able to do so during previous home games against the Los Angeles Chargers and this week's opponent in the Chicago Bears.
Typically when the Cardinals decide to open the roof, they will send an advisory ahead of time so fans can prepare and dress accordingly.
We're not sure fans brought ponchos with them.
In the second quarter of their Week 9 battle, the Cardinals and Bears saw some rain clouds forming as the roof remained open.
Ahead of kickoff, it was sunny and clear.
By the second quarter, rain was coming down on the field of play.
It didn't last long, and the roof was eventually closed before halftime.
According to FootballZebras.com, these are the rules for opening and clsoing the roof:
"If the game has already started, an open roof may be closed up to 5:00 of the fourth quarter if it begins to rain or if there is a threat of incoming hazardous weather. The referee makes the decision, in coordination with Football Operations, as to when the roof closes. This gives the referee the ability to factor in the current game situation and to make the transition at an equitable time, barring any emergency situation.
"The game will continue to be played as the roof is closing, unless play is suspended under the usual emergency procedures.
"After 5:00 of the fourth quarter and through overtime, the roof will remain open if it rains, and will only be closed if a public safety concern is involved."
Still, seeing as though rain isn't exactly a popular thing here in the desert, it was quite odd - and hilarious - to see unfold in real time.