Vikings Sign Former Cardinals WR
The Minnesota Vikings have signed former Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore, according to an announcement from the team on X/Twitter.
Moore was drafted by the Cardinals in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. At 5-foot-7, 180 pounds, Moore is a speed-first slot receiver, with plenty of downfield potential.
Moore's potential has yet to be fully realized. Moore has struggled with injury, both in his college and NFL careers. He played in 14 games his rookie season, but only eight in 2022. In 2023, he was healthy for 17 games, but only started eight games, and has yet to surpass 435 yards in a season.
I his second career NFL start, Moore faced the same Vikings he's now a member of, and delivered a seven-catch, 114-yard performance with a touchdown. That exceptional performance remains his best career game.
Moore was then traded to the Atlanta Falcons ahead of the 2024 season in exchange for backup QB Desmond Ridder. Ridder was eventually released by the Cardinals, and Moore suffered an unfortunately devastating knee injury in training camp that held him out of the entire year.
Now, he'll look to get back into NFL action and bring a spark to the Vikings' offense.
Moore is certainly talented, but hasn't been awarded the chance to put together a full season's worth of starting opportunities. He does most of his work out of the slot, relying on speed and agility, but has also been used as a bit of a gadget player in the run game.
Moore is still only 24 years old, and, if healthy, has enough potential to become an offensive contributor. In a QB-friendly scheme under head coach Kevin O'Connell in Minnesota, a healthy Moore might provide some fireworks, of course, depending on who's throwing him the ball.
Perhaps alongside Justin Jefferson, the speedy wideout will carve out a triumphant return season.