Cardinals Owner Responds to NFLPA Report Card News

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill says feedback is a gift.

The Cardinals' owner met with local reporters at the team's groundbreaking ceremony for a brand new facility this week and answered a few questions — one of which pertained to the NFL's recently successful grievance against the NFLPA, which will now stop the player's association from publicly publishing their report cards on organizations.

"Well, feedback's a gift, but also I knew what our plan was and I was going to make this multi-generational decision when this parcel became available to build the best possible facility and performance center that's player-first, for the Cardinals and for our future," he said (h/t ESPN's Josh Weinfuss).

The NFL cited the Cardinals as one of eleven teams in their grievance with the following excerpt:

“Arizona Cardinals: The Union ranked the Club last overall based on Player feedback, criticizing the treatment of families (lack of family events, limits on pregame sideline access, poor in-game family accommodations), and a so-called deficient locker room, training facilities, and weight room. The Union stated that Players also faulted owner Michael Bidwill, saying he ‘slightly contributes to a positive team culture’ and is only ‘somewhat committed to building a competitive team[.]’"

Arizona, in last year's report card, finished 29th or worse in the following categories graded by players:

Treatment of families: 29th,

Food/dining area: 30th

Locker room: 32nd

Training room: 32nd

Training staff: 31st

Weight room: 31st

Strength coaches: 31st

Ownership: 30th

The Cardinals were graded overall as the worst team in the league in last offseason.

Arizona believes the new facility, set to be completed after 2028's training camp, will help.

More from the team's official press release:

"Last September, the Cardinals announced the updated plans and location for the team's new performance center in North Phoenix, located west of Scottsdale Road and north of the Loop 101. The targeted opening for the new performance center and team headquarters is 2028.

"The 217-acre property was purchased at auction from the Arizona State Land Department for $136 million by an affiliate of the team. The new performance center and business operations will anchor the mixed-use development site, occupying 30 acres and over 250,000 square feet. The footprint of the team’s current facility is 14 acres and 156,000 square feet.

"It will feature three natural-grass outdoor practice fields and a fieldhouse with a full-size turf field indoors. Additional elements of the new, world-class performance center will include a greatly expanded and modern locker room and state-of-the-art team spaces for athletic training, sports medicine and strength and conditioning in addition to updated dining areas, meeting rooms, a player lounge and more."