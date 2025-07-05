What Will New Arizona Cardinals Uniforms Look Like?
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are one of many teams to receive either new helmets or new uniforms ahead of the 2025 season.
Arizona - though they unveiled new uniform sets just a few years ago - will be involved in the NFL's rivalry series ahead of 2025, which includes all NFC West and AFC East teams this season.
"The first cohort of Rivalries teams, from the AFC East and NFC West, will wear uniforms born from local community insights during select home games against division rivals," the league sent in a press release.
With the Cardinals already having white, black and red uniforms, many have speculated Arizona's new looks could feature a desert storm inspired theme.
Arizona could also possibly lean into gray uniforms or even get some inspiration from the teal/purple of the Arizona Diamondbacks or purple/orange from the Phoenix Suns.
More about the uniform series from Nike:
"The first wave of participating teams hail from the AFC East (Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and New York Jets) and NFC West (Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks).
"Each participating team will wear a unique Rivalries uniform with designs rooted extensively in local community insights during a single home game against a division rival. The designs have been brought to life by pulling inspiration from the history of each market and the aspects of the community that only that team’s city embodies.
"Following their reveal, these Rivalries uniforms will be included in their team’s uniform lineup for three years after introduction, in addition to existing alternate uniforms. Teams from the AFC South and NFC North will debut their Rivalries uniforms in 2026, followed by NFC East and AFC West teams in 2027, and teams from the AFC North and NFC South in 2028.
"This year’s Rivalries uniforms will be revealed prior to the first rivalry game. Designated AFC East and NFC West Rivalries games will be announced at a later date following the 2025 NFL Schedule Release. Fans will be able to show their support by purchasing new jerseys, sideline apparel and fan gear, including T-shirts, hoodies, jackets and headwear."