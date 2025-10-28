Where Cardinals NFL Draft Odds Sit After Week 8
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are fresh off their bye week and are ready to attack the second half of their schedule.
With a 2-5 record, their road to the postseason will be full of obstacles - though a top draft pick is very much still in play according to ESPN's projections.
After eight weeks of football, the Cardinals sit with the projected No. 7 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
This would mark the third time in four years Arizona picked in the top ten under the new regime of GM Monti Ossenfort and HC Jonathan Gannon.
More on Cardinals Draft Odds
According to ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 58.2% chance to pick inside the top ten while owning 19.6% odds to draft inside the top five.
Though those numbers slightly dipped down from last week, their odds of finishing with a premium pick seem high.
Tankathon has the Cardinals with the second-toughest toughest remaining strength of schedule left in the league - which doesn't help their cause of making a postseason run, either.
"We have to start digging out of our hole that we dug for ourselves," Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters today.
"But they all count the same. We have to play well. It’s a good football team. We're going on the road. We have to control today first, but we have to play well.”
After facing the Dallas Cowboys on the road for a Monday Night Football battle, the Cardinals have back-to-back divisional games against the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers.
Any chance of Arizona climbing back into the NFC West race will come with victories in those matchups after the Cardinals lose both prior meetings.
In terms of a turnaround - is it really as simple as Gannon makes it out to be?
“Coach and play better. I can give you all the answers there, but there's nothing drastic. There's really not. If everyone does their job a little bit better, starting with me, we'll have a better chance to get the result we want," he said.
Many thought the Cardinals would have been a postseason team at this point in the season, though a five-game losing skid (all by 13 points combined) has dampened any hope of Arizona's first playoff push since 2021.
All three other NFC West teams are currently in the postseason entering Week 9.