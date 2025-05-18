Who Will Step Up for Cardinals Offense?
The Arizona Cardinals took the offseason to address a specific set of needs, throughout the course of both free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft. That need was simple and clear: defense.
The Cardinals' defense, after sporting some of the least total talent in the NFL, has begun to shape into a unit that might even inspire fear in opponents in the 2025 season.
But that leaves the offense alone, to run it back with generally the same group of players that put forward an inconsistent 2024. There are many questions surrounding this team after a successful offseason, but the offense looms as one of the biggest.
It's not as if there isn't talent to be had. But if Arizona's offense wants to perform at a more consistent level and produce more volume — with particular regard to the passing attack — someone is simply going to have to step up and deliver.
So, who could that realistically be?
Cardinals' Offense Needs Somebody to Step Up
The obvious breakout candidate among Cardinals' pass-catchers is Marvin Harrison Jr., with little hesitation. Harrison enjoyed a decent level of success his rookie season, but a lack of flashy stats and some poor eye tests in the early goings skewed the perception of his immense talent level.
Harrison caught for 885 yards and eight touchdowns in his rookie season, and many expect great things from the legacy wideout in 2025. That is certainly a reasonable take.
Outside of Harrison, however, the candidates are thin. WR Michael Wilson has shown flashes of potential in his two seasons, but has yet to put together a string of legitimate output that would inspire serious confidence. That's not meant to discredit Wilson, but a breakout for the third-year out of Stanford might be a taller task than Harrison's.
Meanwhile, star TE Trey McBride might feel some pressure to live up to his lucrative extension, but he seems the most safe bet to surpass 1,000 yards in 2025. Barring injury, there's no "breakout" for McBride, since he is already fully cemented as a serious weapon, and carried the Cardinals' passing attack in 2024.
Then, of course, there's QB Kyler Murray. Though his talent has shined through at times, the 27-year-old passer has had his own issues with inconsistency.
The Cardinals, if they're going to trust in their offense to run it back, need to see a vast improvement from Harrison, more consistent play from Murray, and somewhat of an emergence out of Wilson — while their star TE maintains status quo.
Of the three, it seems most likely Harrison will be the breakout performer. That, in turn, could alleviate some of Murray's late-season struggles, while also providing more opportunity for Wilson and McBride.
It's a trickle-down effect, but everyone has to step up.