Why Zaven Collins is Cardinals Biggest X-Factor
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have a variety of players who will be of great importance in 2024.
Names such as Kyler Murray, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Budda Baker are sure to dominate headlines, and rightfully so. The trio will have the power to help the Cardinals win more games than not this year after a disappointing 2023 season.
Still, the Cardinals have other players who will help sway the upcoming campaign on either side of the spectrum, and thus the term "x-factor" can be placed on a few guys who aren't quite superstars.
ESPN says Arizona's x-factor is Zaven Collins, and it's hard to disagree with the rationale.
"The Arizona pass rush is in dire straits. BJ Ojulari, a standout last season, suffered a season-ending ACL injury during training camp, and rookie first-round pick Darius Robinson is expected to miss at least the first month of the season with a calf injury. The single best season for sack production among all rostered, healthy Cardinals belongs to Dennis Gardeck, who had seven sacks in 2020 (and has seven total sacks in his other five seasons as a pro)," wrote Ben Solak.
"Gardeck will start opposite Collins , a 2021 first-round selection at off-ball linebacker who made the switch to full-time edge rusher last season. It is unfair to expect Collins to make a similar leap like the one Haason Reddick -- another Arizona draft pick who transitioned from off-ball linebacker to edge rusher -- once enjoyed, but it is reasonable to expect he is better off the edge in Year 2 than he was in Year 1. The Cardinals clearly expect it: They extended Collins on a two-year, $14 million deal.
"While Collins is probably most valuable for his versatility, his pass-rush impact will be the most important part of his game following these early-season injuries."
It feels like we know what Arizona's offense is capable of, though the Cardinals' defense still carries question marks as the Buffalo Bills await in Week 1.
While Arizona added names to the defensive line and secondary to help the overall beef of the defense, the Cardinals were already banking on their current OLB group to all take massive steps this season.
Now, with injuries surrounding him and the ink still wet from his two-year extension, the Cardinals could benefit greatly from Collins emerging as an edge rusher.