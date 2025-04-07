Mock Draft: What Every Team Should Do
Happy Mock Draft Monday! We aren’t far now from the actual start of the 2025 NFL Draft and we can barely contain our excitement to ourselves.
This edition of MDM has a simple but interesting premise: the picks are based off of what the team SHOULD do. That means not only selecting players at a position of need, but also evaluating their placement on the draft board and not forcing any selections.
Is this subjective? A little bit yes, however, there’s no denying that some picks that will be made will frustrate fans and have them wondering why their team would make the decision they did.
That’s where this mock comes in to play, as I explore exactly what each team should do without reaching and or forcing any selections.
Sorry, no trades in this one either.
Lets start with the Titans, who appear to be ready to make their pick.
1. Tennessee Titans
The pick: Cam Ward, QB, Miami
All signs point to the Titans locking up their quarterback of the future, and they appear to be all in on Ward. If that’s the case, then there’s no need to overthink it. Go get your guy because it's not often you pick first overall in consecutive years.
2. Cleveland Browns
The pick: Abdul Carter, Penn State
I usually have Travis Hunter as my pick here with the thought process of not just him being a good football player but also being someone fans can get invested in. It’s going to be a tough season in Cleveland, so fans need something to hold onto. Carter can also be that guy to get fans excited, and matching him with Myles Garrett spells trouble for opposing teams.
3. New York Giants
The pick: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
I say the Giants kick the can down the road for this year‘s quarterback class after signing both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. In the meantime, this offensive line still needs more work. They can shore up the right tackle spot opposite Andrew Thomas with Membou.
The Mizzou products' rise in his draft process has been well earned, and his ascension to the third overall pick is warranted, especially given the Giants' need at the position.
4. New England Patriots
The pick: Will Campbell, OT, LSU
The Patriots killed this offseason with signings to the defense and adding a true number one receiver for Drake Maye with Stefon Diggs. The offensive line still needs work, however, and they have an outstanding prospect available to them.
I don’t care if Campbell plays inside or outside because what I know is he’s an elite offensive lineman. The Pats need something like that, and he has the potential to be special. Plug and play at left tackle, or left guard — dealer's choice.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars
The pick: Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado
The Jaguars will happily capitalize on Hunter's slight slip to fifth overall. Although there remains a huge need for the interior of the defensive line, they also need a star in the secondary. Hunter is exactly that as a lockdown corner. His presence in the secondary will be helped out with a terrific pass rush in front of him. Of course, the Jags can find a spot for him on offense, considering his potential at receiver.
6. Las Vegas Raiders
The pick: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Similar to what we said about the Browns, the Raiders need to give their fans a reason to invest in and watch the team. There’s no better way to do that than with Jeanty. The star running back set the world ablaze with one of the greatest single seasons in college football history. His jersey will fly off the shelves and will give fans something worthwhile for what is likely going to be a rough season.
7. New York Jets
The pick: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
Garrett Wilson is the only viable receiver on this team right now, and the best receiver in the draft is on the board. It also just so happens that this receiver would be able to complement the things that Wilson does.
McMillan is a big, strong, and creative receiver who can help open the offense. He’s got the upside of a Mike Evans or Drake London type of receiver.
8. Carolina Panthers
The pick: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
Carolina needs to address their defense, starting with their past rush. I still question their decision to trade Brian Burns, and it has certainly left a massive hole for the team. The class is loaded with top-tier pass rushing talent, and they should be all over a player like Green being available here.
Green can play with a hand down or standing up and give the Panthers a legitimate threat to sack the quarterback.
9. New Orleans Saints
The pick: Mason Graham, IDL, Michigan
There’s no shortage of needs for the Saints, so the best player available strategy needs to be the way they approach this draft. It’s incredibly unlikely that Graham will be available on draft day with the ninth pick, but if he is, they can’t refuse to pass on him.
Matching him inside with Bryan Bresee is a mortifying thought for interior offensive linemen to attempt to handle.
10. Chicago Bears
The pick: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College
Ezeiruaku probably wasn’t the name you expected to be taken with the top 10 pick, but I love his day one potential to be a sack artist, even in a rotational spot. The Bears can’t be picky in addressing their pass rush, and adding a player who could easily lead all rookies with sacks makes too much sense.
11. San Francisco 49ers
The pick: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
It’s been a long time since the 49ers had a dominant number one cornerback. Sure, they’ve gotten above-average play for several seasons, but they need someone to put the fear in opposing quarterbacks when they even think about looking his direction.
Johnson is a ball hawk and is no stranger to the end zone. He’s also flat-out a lockdown corner and will add an alpha to the back end of this defense.
12. Dallas Cowboys
The pick: Luther Burden, WR, Missouri
The CeeDee Lamb Show can’t continue to be a one-man operation; the All-Pro needs someone to help him out in any way possible. Burden is among the most explosive receivers after the catch, who isn’t afraid to take on contact. Two RAC receivers with Burden and Lamb spell trouble in a highly creative offense.
13. Miami Dolphins
The pick: Malaki Starks, SAF, Georgia
Which area do the Dolphins need to address first: defensive tackle or safety? It’s a $1 million question after the team did the bare minimum to replace Christian Wilkins last off-season and must now attempt to do the same at safety now that Jevon Holland is gone. I’d prefer to take the top safety on the board here in Starks, who is falling victim to "overthink season."
He may have had a down year in 2024, but that doesn’t mean he has suddenly become a bad football player. The instincts and versatility make him worth his weight in gold.
14. Indianapolis Colts
The pick: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
The Colts need an upgrade at tight end in the worst way, and the most explosive player at that position is available. Warren is a more than exceptional player from the tight end position and someone who increases the passing game by himself.
He’s coming off arguably the greatest single season a tight end has had in the history of college football, and he feels primed to be an impact player at the next level.
Plus, he wants to hold onto his jersey #44, and the last tight end to wear 44 for Indianapolis had a terrific career…
15. Atlanta Falcons
The pick: James Pearce, EDGE, Tennessee
Add an edge rusher and move on. The Falcons find one of the more accomplished edge rushers in the class with Pearce at 15 overall. The questions about his inconsistent production last year are overblown in my opinion, and if the Falcons agree with me, then they shouldn’t think twice about selecting him here.
Atlanta has been trying to fix the edge rusher position for the better part of a decade, and Pearce is as good a swing at the bat as they’ve seen over that timespan.
16. Arizona Cardinals
The pick: Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia
Thanks to the team's investments in the interior of the defensive line, the Cardinals can focus on their edge rushing position. Josh Sweat is a great start, but he still needs a running mate. Walker is a remarkably versatile player who started his career at linebacker before finding major success as a pass rusher last year.
This coaching staff will appreciate his versatility, but more importantly, he’s exactly the kind of guy who can help a mediocre pass rush.
17. Cincinnati Bengals
The pick: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
The best player available on the defensive line should be the direction the Bengals look to right now. They swung and missed several times trying to find pass rushers, but that doesn’t mean they can stop. Williams is certainly a gamble, but if he works out in Cincinnati will have an incredible player and someone who can turn around this defense.
18. Seattle Seahawks
The pick: Grey Zabel, IOL, NDSU
Zabel has played both tackle spots and both guard spots, and he is now predicted to move to center in the pros. I saw a comparison the other day for him to Graham Barton, who did the exact same transition last year with the Buccaneers after his time with Duke. The Seahawks will gladly take their own version of Barton with an interior offensive line that needs a ton of work.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The pick: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
Jihaad Campbell was someone I seriously considered here, as Lavonte David likely plays his swan song this season. But passing on Barron, who is trending towards a top 10 selection, at 19 overall would be a difficult sell.
This secondary has a couple of solid pieces but still needs more backbone and higher-level play. Barron has played safety, has extensive playtime in the slot, and last year emerged as a shutdown outside corner.
Tampa can find a place for him and their secondary, hopefully as their number one boundary guy, and trust that he’s going to get their secondary back up to speed.
20. Denver Broncos
The pick: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
Denver needs to add weapons to this office across the board. They placed a Band-Aid on the tight end position, have just one stud receiver, and an unproven backfield… So pick your favorite guy on the board at any one of those spots. I’m taking Hampton here, who has been perhaps the most productive running back in college football over the last two seasons.
Couple that with his pass-catching ability, and you’ve got a game changer for Bo Nix and this Sean Payton offense.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
The pick: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Sanders' fall had to end eventually, and it’s for one of the most quarterback-needy teams in the draft. No matter how Steeler fans may or may not feel about the Colorado gunslinger, they can’t deny that selecting him with the 21st overall pick could potentially be the steal of the draft.
Sanders isn't afraid to pass to any threat part of the field, and he will have too big physical receivers to go get 50-50 balls. That should help make his transition to the pros quite a bit easier.
22. Los Angeles Chargers
The pick: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
After Ladd McConkey‘s terrific rookie season, I feel the Chargers can get away with him and some other good-enough guys at that spot. However, the team desperately needs better play at the tight end spot, and Loveland is a dream selection here.
The Michigan product is familiar with Jim Harbaugh‘s offense, but he’s also a terrific receiver who can help transform this offense and give Justin Herbert the safety blanket that he hasn’t had in a long time.
23. Green Bay Packers
The pick: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M
The last time the Packers took a risk on an incredibly toolsy, but unproductive pass rusher in the draft, it worked out incredibly well, as Rashan Garry has become one of the more feared and respected pass rushers in the league. There may be questions about successfully doing it again, but I like this staff‘s potential to do such.
Stewart is one of the two, maybe three most athletic players in this draft. He has 4.5 career sacks to his name, but the right coaching could unlock his full potential. I believe Green Bay would be more than happy to roll the dice here.
24. Minnesota Vikings
The pick: Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina
Revel has reintroduced himself into first-round conversations, and I don’t think he’s leaving anymore. The Vikings have one above-average corner on this team with Byron Murphy, but he’s a nickel guy. This defense won’t be complete until they find their lockdown guy on the outside.
Revel can become that guy, and considering the smooth recovery he’s had from a season-ending knee injury last year, we could see him on the field from day one.
25. Houston Texans
The pick: Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas
I hated the Texans' decision to trade Laremy Tunsil for a bag of peanuts, and I believe they’ll come to severely regret that decision. They simply cannot roll with Cam Robinson at left tackle this year, considering he has proven throughout his career to be mediocre. Banks has been a starter for Texas since his freshman year and allowed a single sack during that time.
You won’t find any value better than this at 25 overall, and it’s a move they absolutely cannot pass up.
26. Los Angeles Rams
The pick: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
The Rams still need a corner, but adding Campbell to this front seven feels too good to be true. The front seven has a deep and ridiculously talented pass rush, but they could use more work from the actual linebacker position. Campbell went from edge rusher to linebacker last season and realized his insane potential to become a star in the middle of the defense.
He’ll find quick success in the pros patrolling the middle of the field, and LA won’t mind blitzing the former five-star edge rusher recruit from high school.
27. Baltimore Ravens
The pick: Kenneth Grant, IDL, Michigan
Michael Pierce retired this offseason, and the Ravens need a big man to plug up the middle of the defensive line. Insert Grant, who went from intriguing to outstanding as a draft prospect from last offseason to now. Grant will be a seamless fit for Pierce as a run defender, but he possesses more upside as a pass rusher.
On a defensive line next to Nnamdi Madubuike, the big guys upfront could make life 10 times easier for the next level of the defense.
28. Detroit Lions
The pick: Walter Nolen, IDL, Ole Miss
The Lions would prefer a top edge rusher here, but they won’t be able to pass up Nolan. There are questions about his development as a pass rusher, but he nearly matched his career total at Texas A&M in two seasons with his lone year at Ole Miss.
He’ll plug into a defensive line that is still recovering from several injuries inside and out, and will quickly prove himself as a player that’s difficult to keep off the field. His upside is as high as anyone else in this draft class.
29. Washington Commanders
The pick: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
I’m sorry, but passing up on Golden with four picks remaining in the first round is impossible. Terry McLaurin will be a free agent next offseason, but I am willing to guarantee he’s not going anywhere. The team traded for Deebo Samuel, but he feels like a rental rather than a long-term solution.
Adding Golden into this offense as a field stretcher this year and a future number two receiver is too good to pass up at the end of day one. You can never have too many weapons, especially for an ascending quarterback on his rookie deal.
30. Buffalo Bills
The pick: Derrick Harmon, IDL, Oregon
The Bills are sick to their stomach they missed out on Golden by one pick, but they can take solace in grabbing one of the biggest, meanest interior defensive linemen in the class. Buffalo‘s current defensive line is simply not good enough to match up with the best offensive lines in the league. Harmon adds ferocity that isn't there right now.
Harmon pairs next to Ed Oliver for a high upside interior front. With solid pass rushers off the edge, Buffalo may be able to reinvent its past rush.
31. Kansas City Chiefs
The pick: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
We thought the Chiefs learned their lesson about investing in their offensive line after their blowout loss to the Buccaneers in the Super Bowl… But apparently, they still need to learn the lesson after a blowout loss to the Eagles in the Super Bowl, with both losses coming courtesy of terrible offensive line play.
The unit cannot continue to be subjugated to below-average play. Simmons being available with the 31st pick is an ideal selection that Kansas City likely couldn’t even fathom. He’ll be the left tackle of the future, but Kansas City can also place him on the right side, either at tackle or guard, with extensive playtime throughout his career at old spots
32. Philadelphia Eagles
The pick: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
The Eagles need to reload this roster more than they need to address holes. Wide receiver doesn’t need to be reloaded, but their lack of depth was exposed last year with AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith dealing with injuries throughout the year.
Egbuka is a phenomenal receiver after the catch and will be able to line up in the slot and give Philadelphia three outstanding receivers on the field at the same time with Saquon Barkley in the backfield. You couldn’t dream up a better scenario.