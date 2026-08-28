10 Cardinals Facing Make-or-Break Moments in Preseason Finale

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals have one final preseason game for 2026, and though starters aren't expecting to play, there's still plenty on the line for several players across the roster.

Besides putting on good tape for potential teams once Sunday's flurry of roster moves happens, the Cardinals are still deciding on a few different key roster spots.

These ten Cardinals are in absolute make-or-break territory against the Green Bay Packers:

WR's Jalen Brooks and Ihmir Smith-Marsette

If the Cardinals do indeed keep a sixth receiver, this is a two-way battle that as of now tilts in Brooks' favor. Brooks has really come into his own across preseason play and has performed well against live competition.

That's not to say Smith-Marsette hasn't, though he was an early roster surprise during the initial stages of training camp before Brooks stole momentum. What do the Cardinals value more: offensive production or special teams value?

OL Oli Udoh

The Cardinals have their starting line set with a handful of pretty good bets to make the roster underneath as backups on the depth chart for both tackle and guard spots. Udoh has started at multiple OL spots during his career before signing with Arizona this offseason, but likely finds himself on the outside looking in.

Yet after Chase Bisontis went down with his likely season-ending injury, a spot has opened in the Cardinals' OL room. A strong outing from Udoh just might sway Arizona to add an extra body to the room.

DL Jonah Williams

This is a similar story to Udoh, but just on the other side of the trenches. Williams had been a spot starter early in his career before molding into a depth guy across NFL defensive line rooms. Arizona's six DL up front feels fairly concrete, especially with rookie Kaleb Proctor out for the season.

However, the door for Williams just might be open thanks to defensive coordinator Nick Rallis and his insistence on using a platoon of bodies along the defensive line. If Williams can make plays, perhaps that changes some conversations.

OLB BJ Ojulari

Ojulari's the biggest name on this list, and it's a shame considering how well he played during his rookie season prior to a severe knee injury. Arizona's former second-round pick has quietly faded into the depth of the Cardinals' OLB rotation, playing deep into all three preseason games.

Now, Ojulari very much finds himself on the ropes. He didn't make the team in our final roster projections with Eku Leota usurping him. Ojulari needs to put a cape on and rescue his roster spot.

ILBs Owen Pappoe, Karson Sharar

The Cardinals are unlikely to keep five inside linebackers, placing the veteran Pappoe and rookie Sharar into a sort of battle not just for the ILB position, but a roster spot in general. Pappoe's speed and experience could give him the edge while Sharar's status as a fresh draft pick and untapped potential could see him land on the roster.

Much like other spots near the bottom of the 53, this will come down to special teams — which both are capable of contributing to.

CBs Kei'Trel Clark, Starling Thomas, Elijah Jones

The Cardinals' toughest decision just might come in the cornerback room, where Arizona has numerous capable bodies with little room to spare. There will, unfortunately, be some strong talent that slips through the cracks. As of now, Jones is likely the man to be cut with either of Clark or Thomas potentially joining, too.

Clark, Thomas and Jones all find themselves with a massive 60 minutes leading up to their time at Lambeau. A standout performance from any of the aforementioned corners can carry some heavy weight.