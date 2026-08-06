5 Things I'm Watching Most in Cardinals' Preseason Opener

ARIZONA — It's nearly time for Arizona Cardinals football.

The Cardinals are merely hours away from kicking off preseason festivities, battling the Carolina Panthers in the NFL's Hall of Fame Game (5:00 PM AZ time, NBC).

There's so much to watch and keep an eye on. Some fans will simply sit back and enjoy the game while others will be dissecting every snap as it happens live.

Either way, football is back in the desert — and here's what we're watching for in Canton:

Everything About Mike LaFleur's Offense

We've heard so much about the Cardinals and what they can be under LaFleur, who was hired by the organization months ago carrying hope of emerging into one of the league's top play-callers. We've seen some of what the offense will look like in training camp, but now we're about to hit a different level.

We won't see any crazy or flashy plays tonight. The goal for LaFleur and the offense is simply to execute base plays and make correct reads/decisions against Carolina. There's no game-planning and the Cardinals are simply looking to execute and get out healthy.

However, this is our first taste of what Arizona's offense will look like. What I'm really watching for is the schematics in the run game and how LaFleur uses motions pre-snap.

We won't get the entire pantry tonight when it comes to offense, but we're due for a snack. Let's eat.

How Carson Beck Operates

The third-round rookie is set to play in his first live NFL game, and when it comes to what to watch in terms of Beck, it's practically the entire list.

What's his command like in the huddle? What's he doing pre-snap? How does he progress through his reads? What's his decision-making like? How is his accuracy compared to his arm strength?

Perhaps the biggest is how he'll respond to adversity in an environment that's not controlled. Don't let the "non-starter" label fool you, this game is against NFL players who are fighting for roster spots. That's something Beck has never experienced before.

Part of his allure emerging from Miami was his experience and maturity. We'll see what that looks like tonight.

Everybody Who Is — And Isn't — Playing

There are numerous players who will suit up for the Cardinals tonight, though storylines will also emerge on who isn't playing, too.

LaFleur told us roughly 35 players won't be playing tonight and didn't go into specifics on who those will be (though we know one is Jeremiyah Love).

Those guys not playing are considered either starters or borderline starters, which could give us a bit of insight into how the coaching staff views various players after double-digit camp practices. On the flip side, the guys who are playing tonight will definitely have something to prove.

Both Rookie Offensive Linemen

Second-round pick Chase Bisontis and seventh-round pick Jayden Williams appear to be on different trajectories.

Bisontis was highly expected to compete for starting duties at right guard but has failed to make it a true competition between him and Isaiah Adams. That could be a mix of Adams taking a third-year step or Bisontis simply not being ready. Regardless, he's a player to watch tonight.

Williams was initially projected to not even make the roster after he was drafted. Now? He's taking second-team reps at both left and right tackle while also getting minor work with the first team on rotation days. He's been ultra impressive thus far.

Both rookies have something to prove.

Somebody, Anybody... Breakout!

Every preseason, we see a handful of players surprise not only the local fan-base/media but also national audiences with a standout performance. There's plays to be made in Arizona — who will step up?

Reggie Virgil made a series of incredible catches this week in training camp, drawing some attention ahead of the team's preseason debut. As for the backfield, Bam Knight's had a strong camp while Corey Kiner finally gets an opportunity to showcase his downhill style of running.

Defensively, the Cardinals have a loaded cornerback room with undoubted tough decisions coming on the horizon. Who can lock up a roster spot in a competitive room that can't keep everybody? Kei'Trel Clark has stepped up recently.

Finally, eyes are on the edge room as Josh Sweat remains out. Whether it's Baron Browning, Jordan Burch, BJ Ojulari or even camp standout Eku Leota — the Cardinals need somebody to step up.