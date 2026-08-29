12 Winners and Losers From Cardinals vs Packers

The Arizona Cardinals' preseason is complete.

The Cardinals departed Lambeau Field with a close loss against the Green Bay Packers, setting up all day Saturday and most of Sunday before final roster cuts are due.

Despite starters not playing, it was a massive weekend for a handful of Cardinals who needed to impress. In their last chance to do just that, here's our winners and losers from Friday night's loss to Green Bay:

Winners

Arizona Cardinals running back Evan Hull (43) runs for a 47-yard touchdown after Green Bay Packers safety Murvin Kenion III (39) misses a tackle during the second quarter of their preseason game Friday, August 28, 2026 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

RBs Corey Kiner and Evan Hull: We needed to put both in this category after two eye-opening performances from both. Kiner looked efficient in just five carries (35 yards) before departing with the starters while Hull found the end zone twice with 107 rushing yards on 16 attempts. Strong night from the Cardinals' backfield.

WRs Simi Fehoko and Jalen Brooks: Another double dose of positions here. Fehoko found the end zone twice with five total catches for 94 yards while Brooks caught all four targets for 57 yards with the Cardinals' starters. They only made conversations more tough for Arizona in terms of how many WR's to keep.

OLBs Eku Leota and BJ Ojulari: Make it a triple! Leota logged a handful of pressures and earned a sack early in action. As for Ojulari, he finally came alive in preseason play with 1.5 sacks, 2 QB hits, 1 TFL and four total tackles — tied for third among all Cardinals last night.

Losers

Aug 28, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kedon Slovis (12) looks to throw a pass during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Kedon Slovis: Slovis isn't responsible for a portion of his two interceptions last night, as he had pressure in his face for most of the night and was under constant duress. However, Slovis didn't end the game on a high note and looked shaky in spurts of action.

OL Matt Pryor, Oli Udoh, Ka'ena Decambra: All three offensive linemen simply did not look good last night in Green Bay. All three, at various points, couldn't sustain blocks and allowed constant pressure on Slovis — who took ten total QB hits. Pryor, Udoh and Decambra were beat a little too often by Packers DL in the second half.

TE Rivaldo Fairweather: Fairweather's night looks strong in the box score, though he was targeted more than any other person playing last night. Fairweather, on the same drive, sustained two holding penalties and set the Cardinals' offense back. There's been so much emphasis on eliminating penalties from LaFleur, and despite impressive receiving numbers, Fairweather couldn't play a clean game.

WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette: Smith-Marsette didn't quite have a bad night, though being injured and outplayed by two other players fighting for a spot in the same room isn't exactly a win. The cherry on top was his fumble on a punt return, something that simply can't happen if he's going to make the roster and contribute on special teams.