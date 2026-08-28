Three Bold Predictions for Cardinals vs Packers Preseason Finale

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers are hoping to put on a show to finish preseason festivities.

60 minutes of action at Lambeau Field is the only thing standing in the way of an important weekend for both teams, where the Cardinals and Packers will cut their rosters down to 53 ahead of the regular season.

Starters aren't expected to play tonight, opening the door for just about anything to happen with backups taking the field.

Three bold predictions for tonight:

Cardinals WR Jalen Brooks and Ihmir Smith-Marsette Both Score

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Jalen Brooks (86) carries the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The bottom of the Cardinals' WR room is in a tight race to compete for a potential WR6 spot in the desert with Jalen Brooks and Ihmir Smith-Marsette leading the way.

Brooks has recently gained momentum with strong outings in preseason games. Smith-Marsette had the early lead thanks to work with the Cardinals' starters on offense and special teams.

Both need to put a cherry on top of their work before roster cuts arrive Sunday, and that's not lost on either player. The good news? Arizona's offense has (mostly) been humming and players are capable of finding the end zone.

Both Cardinals QB's Throw Interceptions

Aug 22, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) scrambles in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's no Jacoby Brissett or Carson Beck tonight, paving the way for Gardner Minshew and Kedon Slovis to play snaps under center.

In fairness, all four quarterbacks have seen success running Mike LaFleur's offense. However, both Minshew and Slovis are prone to making mistakes — especially against an aggressive Jonathan Gannon-led defense (more on him in a minute).

Minshew's style of play is exactly that of a gun-slinger, a passer who isn't afraid to take chances. While that can lead to some exciting moments, that also places the ball in danger of heading the other way.

As for Slovis, he went just 2/7 passing against the Cowboys last weekend. He's staring down what is very likely his last bit of playing time for 2026, and he'll likely look to go down swinging before he's sent to waivers.

Packers Tally 5 Sacks Tonight as Jonathan Gannon Sends The House

Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon surveys a joint practice with the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026, at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Who doesn't love a good revenge game?

Gannon was fired by the Cardinals this past offseason and now looks to rebound with the Super Bowl-ready Packers. There's a plethora of talent on both sides of the ball, including Micah Parsons returning at some point under Gannon.

Realistically, Gannon's not going to reveal exotic stuff tonight against his former team. It wouldn't be worth exposing film for the regular season.

Calling it bad blood between the two sides just might even be a stretch.

Still, Gannon likes to have a good time — and that just might include dialing up a bit more pressure than usual against a backup Cardinals OL that lost Chase Bisontis earlier in the preseason.