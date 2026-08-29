Ranking the Good, Bad and Ugly From Cardinals’ Loss to Packers

It was a thrilling battle that went down to the final seconds.

The Arizona Cardinals leave Green Bay with a 42-38 loss after the Packers took the lead with just 20 seconds remaining, ensuring Matt LaFleur got the best of his younger brother Mike in the process.

Starters didn't play — but we've still got plenty to analyze from tonight.

Rating the good, bad and ugly from tonight's battle at Lambeau:

The Good: Mike LaFleur's Scheme

There's no other way to say it: The Cardinals' offense looks massively improved over its prior iterations.

LaFleur's worked wonders with this unit, and it's clear the offense is operating at a high level regardless of who is under center in Arizona. The Cardinals had 323 yards of offense in the first half alone before finishing with 492 net yards.

There's a reason the Cardinals have hit the over on their projected point totals in every preseason matchup. Rushing lanes are being paved while quarterbacks, 1-4 on the depth chart, have made plays. Such was the case in Green Bay tonight with Gardner Minshew and Kedon Slovis running the show.

Especially against a Packers defense coached by former head coach Jonathan Gannon, Cardinals fans should feel great about how the offense looks after tonight.

Imagine how much better things will be when all of the starters are finally in the saddle.

The Bad: Pass Protection

For as good as the offense was, it felt like Minshew and Slovis were consistently under pressure throughout the night.

Yes, backups were playing. It won't be a direct reflection of how the regular season will look, and Arizona did lose their top backup in Chase Bisontis while fellow interior offensive lineman Jon Gaines didn't suit up, either.

It was mostly Slovis who was on the receiving end of Green Bay's pressure. Whether it be the three sacks, ten quarterback hits or numerous tipped passes, Arizona failed to truly protect him through large stints of the night — even with an incredible rushing attack.

Not ideal, regardless of who's playing. The Packers getting home and forcing turnovers on mostly four-man fronts is quite sobering.

The Ugly: Punt Coverage

The Cardinals allowed what might have been one of the easiest punt returns in recent NFL memory back for a touchdown when Will Sheppard housed it 81 yards for the score.

ALL. THE. WAY.



81-YD PUNT RETURN FOR WILL SHEPPARD!



📺: Packers TV Network pic.twitter.com/OIrsyTFZL0 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 29, 2026

Players slipped, were out of position and took bad angles to practically form teach tape on what not to do on punt coverage. Sheppard, despite initially blowing past three Cardinals defenders, wasn't touched nor was he close to having a finger on him during the return.

Special teams doesn't matter... until it does. Until something like this happens during a game, shifting momentum to the other side while allowing points in the process.

You'd be hard-pressed to find worse coverage than that play from the Cardinals, and new special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial will be sure to let the players know in the film room tomorrow.