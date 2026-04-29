3 Cardinals Who May Have Just Lost Their Jobs After the Draft

The Arizona Cardinals' 2026 draft class is official, and the team now moves into the future with majority of their roster shaped for training camp.

Seven new faces enter the desert after draft festivities, though the Cardinals now could see a number of position battles ensue later this summer when camp rolls around.

Whether it be downgrades from starter to backup or simply having their roster spot removed entirely, these three Cardinals may have just lost their jobs after draft weekend:

RB Trey Benson

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Trey Benson (33) against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Why he may have lost his job: The Cardinals signed Tyler Allgeier in free agency and restructured James Conner's contract to keep him around for another year, already pushing Benson to RB3 on the depth chart. However, Jeremiyah Love arriving via the No. 3 overall pick means Benson not only will be fighting for carries/playing time with Bam Knight as RB4 — Benson just might be fighting for a roster spot if he isn't traded, which is also a possibility.

How he can keep his job: Benson will either need somebody ahead of him to get injured or he'll have to look far superior to Knight in camp. Even then, Knight's special team prowess and pass blocking could be the difference. Things don't look good for Benson.

RG Isaiah Adams

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Isaiah Adams (74) against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Why he may have lost his job: Adams isn't in danger of being cut, though thanks to his starting experience in the last two years, he did project as the team's starting right guard entering the draft after free agency only brought left guard Isaac Seumalo. However, second-round pick Chase Bisontis appears poised to at minimum compete for the gig with a good chance of winning starting duties.

How he can keep his job: Adams does have a bit of a head start in terms of NFL experience, so if he can just look the more polished of the two with Bisontis playing catch-up as a rookie, that just might play in his favor to start Week 1.

WR Xavier Weaver

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Xavier Weaver (89) against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Why he may have lost his job: The Cardinals are considerably deep at wide receiver and will have to make some tough decisions entering the regular season on how many they keep and who stays and goes. Xavier Weaver will be at the top of those discussions after the team drafted Reggie Virgil in the fifth round. Weaver was never quite the downfield threat Cardinals fans wanted him to be, and if Virgil can replicate any of that success he had in college, Weaver could be on the outside looking in.

How he can keep his job: Special teams. Any receiver looking to make the roster who isn't top of the depth chart has to be an absolute dog on special teams. That could force Arizona to keep six receivers and thus giving Weaver a better chance of making the roster.