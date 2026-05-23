3 Biggest Winners From Arizona Cardinals OTAs: Week 1

The Arizona Cardinals are officially underway with their first week of OTAs now checked off, and without fail, there's been some notable storylines emerging out of Tempe.

And with that, there's been some obvious winners from the next phase of the Cardinals' offseason.

Let's talk about them:

Winners

May 8, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) during rookie minicamp at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Carson Beck

Carson Beck may just be one of the biggest winners from OTAs thanks to the absence of Jacoby Brissett, who is still holding out of festivities for a new contract.

As a result, that's provided passers in Gardner Minshew and Beck with more reps, and with each passing day Brissett holds out, Beck settles his feet just a little more.

It's no guarantee Beck can beat Brissett out for a starting job in training camp, though with this being LaFleur's first time installing the offense, Beck does have a leg up over Brissett in that regard.

It's an uphill battle for the third-round pick, but this offseason has unfolded nicely for Beck. So far, so good for the rookie quarterback.

Sean Murphy-Bunting

Murphy-Bunting is fresh off a season-ending injury that saw him miss the entire 2025 season. His spot on the roster entering 2026 was questionable at best as he was highly thought to be a cut candidate.

However, that narrative's flipped, fast.

Murphy-Bunting reworked his contract to remain with the Cardinals. In a pretty crowded corner room, his roster spot when everybody is healthy was questionable — though the absence of injured corner Garrett Williams really opened a door for Murphy-Bunting.

Murphy-Bunting was spotted working with the safeties during OTAs before it was confirmed he was taking snaps as the team's nickel corner, a spot Williams typically anchors when healthy. Williams suffered an Achilles injury and isn't expected to be ready for the start of the season.

That gives Murphy-Bunting a new role, and jolt of life in his presence on the roster. The position change is a massive win for the veteran corner.

Cody Simon

It's way too early to make an declarations on who has won position battles, though it's very good news for Cody Simon to be running next to Mack Wilson during OTAs – presumably with the first team.

Simon was tasked with carrying green dot duties during his rookie season thanks to injuries, and when the Cardinals signed former Patriots linebacker Jack Gibbens, that signaled Simon could potentially be relegated back to a smaller role.

That could be the case when the dust settles, though Simon still seems to be getting first crack when it comes to playing with the defense — which is all you can ask for at this point in the offseason. Training camp could tell a different story, however.