Ranking Top 5 Arizona Cardinals Contract Extension Candidates

The Arizona Cardinals have a few notable players due to contract extensions ahead of the 2026 season. Some are hoping for a big payday while others simply seek financial security for the coming years.

The overall job done by general manager Monti Ossenfort continues to be debated and discussed, though he's landed several key players that are now creeping up on another well-deserved payday.

And no, Jacoby Brissett's hold-out didn't make this list.

As we continue moving through OTAs, here's our top five extension candidates:

1. Paris Johnson Jr.

Oct 19, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70) against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cardinals already picked up Johnson's fifth-year option, though striking a long-term deal is the overall goal with their former first-round pick.

Johnson's health at the end of the last few seasons have arguably cost him Pro Bowl nods, and though he doesn't have those accolades to his resume, he's still provided top quality play at left tackle.

He's emerged as a leader in his position group and offense overall. It's hard to find guys who excel on and off the field like Johnson does — and when you do — you need to take care of them.

That's the case with Johnson here, who is the anchor of Arizona's trenches and will be a pivotal piece in the organization for years to come.

Johnson could very well enter the top five of his position group in terms of contract totals when it's all said and done.

2. Michael Wilson

Dec 28, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) runs during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Wilson saw his initial Cardinals stint marred by injuries and low opportunity before 2025 saw him ascend into national conversations, finishing the year with over 1,000 yards receiving after having just 52 in his first five games.

Wilson is a player who is reliable and capable of big moments all in the same swing, offering production to a Cardinals' wideout room that hasn't seen that since DeAndre Hopkins departed. It feels like the ball finally found him last year, and under new head coach Mike LaFleur it should continue to do so.

Wilson's contract won't reset any markets, and there some hesitation on paying the Stanford product after just 12 games of production, though you make investments based on what a player's future is – and that's extremely bright when betting on Wilson.

3. Garrett Williams

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals cornerback Garrett Williams (21) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

I wanted to put Williams at No. 2, and admittedly so, I'm probably the conductor of his hype train — though injuries have somewhat clouded a no-brainer move.

When healthy, Williams is one of the league's top slot cornerbacks and makes a strong pairing opposite of Will Johnson in base scenarios. However, his Achilles injury towards the end of the season puts him in doubt to start 2025 healthy, and the Cardinals need to see he can play up to par before dishing out some hefty money his way.

Williams, if he regains his form, certainly deserves it as a versatile chess piece in the Cardinals' secondary that is capable of doing anything DC Nick Rallis asks him to do.

What his extension looks like very much remains TBD. If they want to sign something now it would likely be on the low end, but Arizona and Williams also may want to push these talks into the season.

4. Dante Stills

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Dante Stills (55) before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Stills is an unsung hero along the Cardinals' line of scrimmage and is often overlooked. Though when he's on the field, he's typically making plays.

He doesn't find himself in big-name territory like first-round picks in Darius Robinson or Walter Nolen III, which could help save the Cardinals some dough when discussing things with his agent. However, Stills is simply a guy who is available and produces in the limited opportunity he gets.

His loss wouldn't be massive, though Arizona's floor in the defensive line room is raised with Stills in the mix. It's not often you find a depth piece like him who can contribute in both the run and pass game.

5. Mack Wilson Sr.

Oct 19, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. (2) against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Wilson rounds out our top five as the oldest in the group at 29, though that shouldn't deter the Cardinals from striking an extension with one of the defense's glue guys.

When he first arrived, Wilson paired next to Kyzir White and was a Swiss Army Knife in the Cardinals' front seven. This past season, he was a green dot carrier, captain of the defense and playmaker in the run/pass at ILB before he got hurt.

Wilson's departure saw the Cardinals take a steep drop-off in performance, showcasing just how vital he is to Arizona's overall success despite not being a name-brand player.

Wilson won't break the bank in terms of a new contract, though the Cardinals would be extremely wise to retain what's clearly an invaluable piece to the defense, even if the extension is only for another season.