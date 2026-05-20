NFL World Is Already Losing It Over Arizona Cardinals QB Carson Beck

ARIZONA — Welcome to overreaction season, drinks and snacks are to the left.

Arizona Cardinals' third-round pick Carson Beck is making some serious noise at OTA's with a viral clip of him throwing a touchdown pass during 11 v 11 drills:

The Cardinals may have found their franchise quarterback.



Carson Beck looks ELITE 🚀pic.twitter.com/tt4VRZah8x — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 19, 2026

While it's admittedly a nice throw, some are making some wild claims from the clip. Especially from the absence of Jacoby Brissett, who is holding out in hopes for a new contract.

Jacoby Brissett is really letting this happen at practice.



Carson Beck might be legit 👀pic.twitter.com/ny8SX2Qwa5 — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) May 20, 2026

Beck is still behind Gardner Minshew in the pecking order, though the talent is obviously there. Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur says the most impressive part of Beck was simply digesting the little parts of the game.

"I was impressed with him today in terms of just hearing the play calls. Obviously he's heard me speak, we've talked, he knows what the reads are and all that, but it's the first time he's ever heard the mic going into his helmet," LaFleur said of Beck.

"So you never know how that's going to be. I might sound muffled, I might sound like whatever. I thought he did a really good job of hearing me communicate and that kind of stuff."

Carson Beck dropping red zone DIMES! pic.twitter.com/7TlpQYx1rs — PHNX Cardinals (@PHNX_Cardinals) May 19, 2026

Beck arrives as a potential contributor out of the starting gates, though as a third-round pick there's not pressure to play him immediately.

Yet the Cardinals want to take baby steps with Beck, and that includes checking off the first box of his first practice with the team after rookie mini-camp has came and went.

"I remember my first practice, like I was a little anxious and a little nervous, and that's okay," Michael Wilson said about any jitters from Beck. "He hasn't done it at the NFL level yet, so naturally, like human emotion is going to tell you that you're going to be a little nervous, but he looked great for day one."

If Carson Beck is a franchise quarterback then the Cardinals become Super Bowl contenders much quicker than anyone would like to admit.



Also, that’s a hell of a throw 🎯 pic.twitter.com/vJ59E3oia3 — Benjamin Garcia (@BenGarciaShow) May 19, 2026

Alright I’ve seen enough, Carson Beck looks destined for the HOF 😤 pic.twitter.com/ny8SX2R3ZD — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) May 19, 2026

However, maybe — just maybe — we should pump the brakes on Beck getting a gold jacket or even starting from Day 1. There's a very long road Beck and the Cardinals must travel together to even ensure he can have a successful rookie season.