NFL World Is Already Losing It Over Arizona Cardinals QB Carson Beck
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ARIZONA — Welcome to overreaction season, drinks and snacks are to the left.
Arizona Cardinals' third-round pick Carson Beck is making some serious noise at OTA's with a viral clip of him throwing a touchdown pass during 11 v 11 drills:
While it's admittedly a nice throw, some are making some wild claims from the clip. Especially from the absence of Jacoby Brissett, who is holding out in hopes for a new contract.
Beck is still behind Gardner Minshew in the pecking order, though the talent is obviously there. Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur says the most impressive part of Beck was simply digesting the little parts of the game.
"I was impressed with him today in terms of just hearing the play calls. Obviously he's heard me speak, we've talked, he knows what the reads are and all that, but it's the first time he's ever heard the mic going into his helmet," LaFleur said of Beck.
"So you never know how that's going to be. I might sound muffled, I might sound like whatever. I thought he did a really good job of hearing me communicate and that kind of stuff."
Beck arrives as a potential contributor out of the starting gates, though as a third-round pick there's not pressure to play him immediately.
Yet the Cardinals want to take baby steps with Beck, and that includes checking off the first box of his first practice with the team after rookie mini-camp has came and went.
"I remember my first practice, like I was a little anxious and a little nervous, and that's okay," Michael Wilson said about any jitters from Beck. "He hasn't done it at the NFL level yet, so naturally, like human emotion is going to tell you that you're going to be a little nervous, but he looked great for day one."
However, maybe — just maybe — we should pump the brakes on Beck getting a gold jacket or even starting from Day 1. There's a very long road Beck and the Cardinals must travel together to even ensure he can have a successful rookie season.
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Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!Follow DonnieDruin