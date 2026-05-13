4 Things on the Cardinals’ 2026 NFL Schedule Wishlist

The Arizona Cardinals are set to see their 2026 schedule fully unveiled on Thursday, though we already know a few things such as who they (won't) be playing in Week 1 while the Cardinals also won't need their passports for the coming future thanks to no international games.

The Cardinals aren't likely to feature in any primetime slots (perhaps a Thursday Night Football game if anything) while their strength of schedule is going to be among the toughest in the league for 2026.

With time ticking until we see what the Cards' slate will look like, here's a four-part wishlist of what Arizona should be hoping for.

1. Finally Open Season at Home

The Cardinals have began their season at State Farm Stadium just once in the last six seasons, with the last time coming in 2022. The first year of the Mike LaFleur era should start off on the right foot, and with new draft pick Jeremiyah Love, perhaps there will be a renewed sense of excitement for Cardinals fans to pack their home stadium.

2. Get NFC West Games Mid-Schedule

Last season Arizona began the 2025 season 2-0 before a stretch of consecutive NFC West battles against the 49ers/Seahawks (all within four days, mind you, thanks to Thursday Night Football) saw two tough losses pinned against the schedule. Arizona would love to avoid football's toughest division early in order to build some momentum.

3. Later Bye Week

Arizona had their earliest bye week in some time last season at Week 8, and while there's no perfect time for the bye, some teams do prefer the week off to arrive later in the season for rest/health purposes ahead of a long and grueling finish to the schedule. While there's really no science behind it, Arizona's early bye last year clearly didn't do them any favors.

4. Somewhat Finish Season at Home

The Cardinals ended the regular season with consecutive road games. Prior to 2025, Arizona finished the year at home in the last three-of-four seasons. While another season-concluding game at State Farm Stadium might feel like a lot in terms of asking, the Cardinals again can't end the regular season on the road for their final two games.

The NFL will fully reveal their regular season schedule on Thursday, May 14 at 5:00 PM AZ time. Stay tuned here at Cardinals On SI for full coverage!