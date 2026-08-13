8 Cardinals We Can't Wait to Watch Against the Raiders Tonight

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are back in action today for preseason battle No. 2 as the Las Vegas Raiders play host tonight.

We already listed our top five things to watch in Sin City, though what about specific players?

There's a few usual suspects on here ahead of the 5:00 PM kickoff at Allegiant Stadium, and maybe a name or two you weren't suspecting.

Eight (well more, we'll explain later) Cardinals we can't wait to see tonight:

Carson Beck

*Note, since this article was published, Beck has been ruled out. You can read more here*

Why: Beck put on a show during last week's Hall of Fame Game, generating plenty of buzz around his potential and what the future could hold in the desert. Now? Beck will have another opportunity to take the field and command Arizona's offense.

We'd love to see Beck continue his balance of quick progressions with his eyes across the field of being aggressive with downfield throws.

Jeremiyah Love

Why: Love was the third overall pick but didn't play last week as Arizona opted to preserve their starters. He's stood out in training camp, nearly every practice, and one of the league's more exciting talents emerging from the draft will be on display – even if it's just for a drive or two.

Even if Love can give us one noteworthy or highlight play, the anticipation will have been worth it.

Marvin Harrison Jr.

Why: Harrison bounced back after a disappointing start to training camp. Getting open has never been a problem for the former No. 4 pick, though drops have been an underlying theme for Harrison.

Regardless, he seems to be molding into a different receiver under LaFleur's new offense. We've seen him bounce back in practice — now a highly coveted talent at WR will take the field against another team for the first time in 2026. Let's have some fun.

Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Why: Smith-Marsette has put himself into serious 53-man roster contention with a strong summer in Glendale, though he was injured last week and wasn't able to play in the Hall of Fame Game. Now, it appears Smith-Marsette is ready to roll.

In a deep receivers room, Smith-Marsette has been able to stand out thanks to his speed to take the top off the defense and ability to create after the catch. Hopefully we see some of that tonight.

Devin Duvernay

Why: A third receiver in a row? I promise I'm not taking the easy way out here. Duvernay is indeed a wideout, though we're more so excited to see if he can make anything pop on special teams tonight.

Duvernay is a well-respected return artist in the league, something the Cardinals haven't truly had since Patrick Peterson. We'd love to see some of that on display to help an Arizona special teams unit that massively struggled last season.

Darius Robinson

Why: Robinson dominated training camp and was a massive winner emerging from State Farm Stadium, though we've seen this story before. Robinson has struggled to make a true impact during the regular season, even after looking strong in Cardinals camp.

He can't flip that narrative tonight, though his pass rush does seem improved entering his third season. He's been in the Cardinals' backfield all camp, and it'd be great to see him make an appearance in the Raiders' backfield tonight.

Mack Wilson Sr.

Why: Wilson is the undisputed heartbeat of the front seven, which was clear as day last season after he went down with his season-ending ribs injury. Not only is the leadership there, Wilson legitimately is one of the more underrated linebackers in the league with a strong mix of pass rush versatility and athleticism to make plays in coverage.

To see Wilson flying around on the field making plays, donning his new No. 1, should be a good time. He's everything you want out of a captain on defense.

The Entire CB Room

Why: There's too many individual names to list here, as the Cardinals have a highly competitive cornerbacks room with Garrett Williams still on PUP. Will Johnson has one starting spot locked down — but what about the other side?

Max Melton, Denzel Burke, Kei'Trel Clark, Starling Thomas and Elijah Jones are all battling for a piece of the pie. Now with starters in the mix, it will be interesting to see who can elevate themselves.