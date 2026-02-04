3 Important Takeaways From Mike LaFleur’s First Day as Cardinals Coach

The Arizona Cardinals officially introduced Mike LaFleur as the team's new head coach this week, as figures such as Monti Ossenfort and Michael Bidwill addressed a room full of reporters, family and players for nearly 40 minutes at the team's facility in Tempe.

The dust has since settled on LaFleur's hire, and before we get into a busy 2026 offseason — here's three things we learned from his first official day on the job:

1. He Didn't Try to Win the Press Conference

Arizona Cardinals new head coach Mike LaFleur at a news conference on Feb. 3, 2026, at Arizona Cardinals training center in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I wrote about this yesterday, but still wanted to drive this point home: LaFleur was authentically himself without trying to sell us on a vision.

Many coaches try to do so in their introductory press conferences, where glory-filled promises of winning games and championship parades are in the near future.

And while there was excitement, and intent to win from LaFleur's end, the press conference didn't feel like a pitch for people to buy into the Cardinals. Rather, it felt like LaFleur was laying the groundwork out for what he wanted to see.

"To you guys in the back, to the current players. I really appreciate you guys showing up. When I got the list of how many guys were coming and who was coming, that touched me, man. And I cannot wait to start building relationships with you guys. I can't wait to get to work with you guys. I promise I'll pour it all for you guys, every single day," LaFleur said to Cardinals players in attendance.

No goofy moments. No points where LaFleur made any grand promises. Just a man with a vision, ready to get to work.

2. Cardinals Remain Noncommittal on Kyler Murray

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) leaves the field after defeating the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Of the many topics discussed, Kyler Murray's future in the desert was an obvious question that needed to be asked.

LaFleur said he "touched base" with Murray after officially getting the call from the Cardinals before adding:

"I'll say this again, being in this division for seven years, it was never fun (to play him.) I have a lot of respect for him as a player ... He was never a fun challenge to go against."

LaFleur, again asked about the quarterback position later in his press conference, offered:

"We got to go back in the room and talk about all these positions, quarterback, the o-line to specialists, everything. It's our job for these players to build the best roster we can at each and every position."

Murray's future was certainly a topic of discussion during the interviews, so whatever direction they're taking — they're keeping under wraps in the public eye.

3. LaFleur's Experience Was Deciding Factor

Feb 3, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur speaks to the media at the introductory press conference at the Cardinals training facility. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Much of LaFleur's excitement surrounded his resume of work under offensive masterminds Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay, as LaFleur becomes just the latest branch of their respective coaching trees to become a head coach.

Listening to Bidwill and Ossenfort speak, it became clear that narrative wasn't only publicly driven. LaFleur's experience made him an attractive hire.

"Mike comes from a number of different trees. Most recently, he comes from the Sean McVay tree, where he was offensive coordinator for the last three years. Prior to that, he was two years offensive coordinator at the Jets. Prior to that, four years in San Francisco at the NFC West, but a total of seven years with Kyle Shanahan, so he's under the Shanahan tree [too]," Bidwill said during his opening statement.

"... He's ready for this. He's innovative, He's smart. He's been training under the brightest offensive coaches in the NFC West and arguably in the NFL and we're super excited about all the things that he's going to bring."

But the experience under those coaches wasn't just a talking point. LaFleur called plays for two seasons for the New York Jets before being fired, which prompted his move to Los Angeles to work under McVay.

That tenure, widely viewed as a smear on LaFleur's resume by fans, was actually a positive according to Ossenfort.

"I'd say the way we viewed Mike's time in New York was a positive. Mike had his hand in walking into a tough situation. And, you know, the Jets had some tough things to deal with, and I think that is always beneficial when you can see different things in the building," Ossenfort said.

"It was his first chance to call it full time. And I think that was a positive. Yeah, probably didn't go the way Mike wanted it to go, but it was a learning experience, and he the way he talked us through that, and what he gained from that, and how he improved from that, was something that we really looked on as something that's beneficial.

"And then for him just to add to his resume and add to building his profile, to spend the last three years with the Rams and to learn and to see what they've done, and to see how coach McVay has ran that program there. I think that's all been beneficial."

Latest Arizona Cardinals News