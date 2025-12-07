3 Last-Minute Cardinals vs Rams Bold Predictions

Do the Arizona Cardinals have any more wins on the schedule for 2025? The current outlook is bleak, and any remaining wins will likely be considered upsets. Arizona still has several games against playoff contending teams, including two games with the Los Angeles Rams - starting today.

The Cardinals are outmatched on paper, but sometimes that’s what makes for an interesting and jaw-dropping finish. It’s even better when it comes in a division rivalry game.

The Rams may be significantly better than the Cardinals, but they still need to treat this game as important as any left on the schedule.

Division wins in the NFC West could easily determine where they end up in the postseason picture.

That could shape things up for a crazy game… Or a total beat down. I’m not sure which way this game goes, but I’m going to attempt to make three bold predictions for the outcome of this division showdown.

We can start things off on a high note before I lose you…

The Trey McBride Show

No team has managed to forge an answer on how to stop McBride this season, and the Rams aren't suddenly about to find that formula. Don't get it twisted when I say this though, because the Rams defense is no joke. That unit's weaknesses are beautifully masked by its strengths, and they look as complete a unit as any.

But unfortunately for them, this game will be just another Sunday for McBride, and the latest episode of "The Trey McBride Show." The best tight end in football won't be slowed down by any one at this point, but the Rams might be the only team left on the schedule with a chance to do so... but it's not gonna happen.

And no guest stars

Sorry to be a wet blanket (once again), but it's going to be a lonely day on "The Trey McBride Show." The Cardinals offense has managed to make the best of a bad situation this year, especially once Jacoby Brissett took over under center. Arizona is posting big passing numbers and fantasy football players are happy with owning anyone catching passes.

Marvin Harrison Jr. looks more confident and Michael Wilson has proven he can handle a larger workload. But all that being said, they aren't enough to make an impact in this game, let alone standout with McBride. This game is unfortunately going to be placed on McBride's shoulders, and he'll have to be a one man wrecking crew to keep Arizona's offense in this thing.

It's not impossible, especially with the way that the Cardinals offense seems to just generate yards out of nowhere... but like I said with the chances of the Rams stopping McBride... it's not gonna happen.

Matthew Stafford's box score is elite

Sometimes a player's box score can look better than the way they actually performed on the field. Fantasy football owners love guys like that -- ask someone who won a championship in 2015 starting Blake Bortles or in 2019 starting Jameis Winston how much they loved them; follow that up by asking the fans of the Jaguars and Buccaneers respectively their own feelings on the two.

Before we continue, I am not comparing Stafford to those two -- Stafford is playing at an MVP-level right now, while those two were the definition of volatile. When this game wraps up, however, I think Stafford's box score will look out of this world great, dare I say elite. If you watch the game, I think it will leave quite a bit on the table.

I think the Rams might be hitting a point in the season where they need to kick things into high gear, and last week's loss to the Carolina Panthers can't be the start of that slump. I do believe in the Rams to get the job done, and I'm not even saying that Stafford will have a bad day. However, I think Stafford's box score will look much better than anyone who watched the game could tell you.