Cardinals Crushed by Rams as 2025 Season Hits New Low

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals were already eliminated from playoff contention last week, though their season somehow sunk lower following their 45-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14.

The Cardinals now drop to 3-10 on the season with ten losses in their last 11 games. Arizona is now 0-5 against the NFC West this year.

Michael Wilson was the lone bright spot for the Cardinals, finishing with 11 receptions for 142 yards and two touchdowns.

Los Angeles finished with over 500 net yards and zero turnovers on the day.

This may have been the worst game Arizona's played this season - here's how action unfolded:

First Quarter

The Cardinals wasted no time, easily marching down the field on a quick five-play drive which was capped by a Michael Wilson touchdown reception.

AZ 7, LA 0

The Rams put themselves in perfect position to respond, though two rare Stafford to Adams misses in a row saw Los Angeles settle for three.

AZ 7, LA 3

After another five-play drive from the Cardinals (which resulted in a punt), the Rams wasted no time moving the ball down the field before Blake Corum punched it in from two yards out to give Los Angeles the lead with 1:29 left in the first quarter.

LA 10, AZ 7

Second Quarter

Wilson was a massive part of Arizona's next drive, accumulating four catches for 47 yards to help push Chad Ryland in field goal position, who knocked home a 38-yarder to knot things up at 10-10.

AZ 10, LA 10

This time it was Kyren Williams responding for Los Angeles after a handful of impressive Puka Nacua catches, punching it in from two yards out to give the Rams the lead once again.

LA 17, AZ 10

A three-and-out from Arizona gave the Rams the ball at their own 8-yard line, though Los Angeles' first four plays all went over 10 yards, getting them out of their own half and eventually seeing Stafford hit his first touchdown of the day.

LA 24, AZ 10

The Cardinals saw Ryland attempt a 62-yarder before the half, which fell just short.

Third Quarter

To absolutely no surprise, the Rams found their groove immediately out of the gate, marching down the field with Stafford finding Colby Parkinson for his second touchdown of the game.

LA 31, AZ 10

The Cardinals' offense went three-and-out, though the Rams trotted out their punter for the first time all game (with 4:23 left in the third), pinning Arizona deep at their own 10-yard line.

With just six seconds left in the quarter, Los Angeles got the ball back thanks to a Jacoby Brissett interception, and Nacua Moss'd Will Johnson for six to extend their lead even further on the first play of the drive.

LA 38, AZ 10

Fourth Quarter

After Arizona's fourth-straight three-and-out, the Rams again scored on the first play of their drive after Corum found an opening and burst through the Cardinals' defense for a 48-yard touchdown to effectively end the game.

LA 45, AZ 10

The Cardinals didn't stop fighting, however, as Brissett eventually found Wilson in the end zone to find some sort of momentum.

LA 45, AZ 10

Los Angeles replaced Stafford with Jimmy Garoppolo the rest of the way as the two sides swapped punts until the final whistle.