3 Ways Cardinals Can Shock NFL World Today

The good old-fashioned saying of “any given Sunday“ will have to ring true for the Arizona Cardinals for the rest of 2025. The team is out of the playoffs and their remaining schedule is littered with playoff-caliber teams… And the Atlanta Falcons.

The Cardinals will run into the buzz saw that is the Los Angeles Rams in a game that has more importance for the latter than the former. The Rams need a division win more than the Cardinals, but that doesn’t mean Arizona has nothing to play for.

From here on out, the Cardinals will be playing for their pride and to create chaos in the NFC playoff picture. There’s no better opportunity to do so than their game against their NFC West division rivals who just so happen to be Super Bowl favorites out of the conference.

Arizona needs a plan for victory, and hopefully this is the week they finally listened to me. This blueprint for a marquee upset victory is full proof… I’m sure of it. And I am so confident because I won’t be reinventing the wheel this time…

Find a way to get turnovers

This Rams offense simply does not turn the ball over. Stafford has thrown four picks all season, and two of them came a week ago against the Carolina Panthers. Perhaps that could be a sign of things to come, and the MVP-front runner has simply hit a wall. But even beyond him, the Rams have turned the ball over just 11 times all year and are ahead in the turnover ratio by nine. It simply doesn't happen.

But again, maybe the Cardinals can turn an off-game from Stafford into a skid and force him into some uncharacteristic mistakes in consecutive weeks. Arizona isn't elite at turning the ball over, but they are inept, either. Keep your eyes up and capitalize on every single opportunity available, because there's not likely to be a lot of them.

All eyes on Davante Adams in the red zone

No player in the league this year has been a bigger threat in the red zone than Adams has been. He has 14 touchdowns, and only two have been outside the opposing 20-yard line. Nine of them have been within five yards, including four touchdowns from the one-yard line. Efficient.

That means the moment the Rams enter the red zone, and they will more than once, the Cardinals need to find #17 immediately and bracket him. If the Rams are at the 20- or at the one-yard line, if Arizona isn't always aware of where Adams is, then they can call it quits. Even all their efforts may not be enough for the man who has scored 11 touchdowns in the last six games.

Don't let LA's defense get confident

The Rams defense is 13th overall in total yards, 14th in passing yards, and 14th in rushing yards per game. They are allowing just 17.5 points per game this year, second-best in the league. They've recorded 12 interceptions (tied for fourth-most), 33 sacks (10th most), and allow 3.9 yards per carry (inside the top-10). If you're curious about who they have that's playing great, not above average, then be prepared for a long list. Even just average defenders are playing hot right now.

All this is to say one thing: Do not let this defense get confident. The Rams defense is already near elite status despite some middle-of-the-pack averages. Do not be fooled, because when you lace up against that unit, be prepared for a fistfight.

If the Rams start having their way with the Cardinals offense, this game will turn into another NFC West division game blowout.