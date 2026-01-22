Cardinals Fans Sound Off: Who Should Be the Next Head Coach?
The Arizona Cardinals move into the depths of their head coaching search with several different candidates in mind.
Owner Michael Bidwill and general manager Monti Ossenfort stayed true to their word of wanting to cast a wide net in hopes of finding a suitable replacement for Jonathan Gannon.
After the Baltimore Ravens plucked Jesse Minter off the market, the Cardinals are just one of five head coach openings across the league.
Insiders have made different projections for Arizona — but what about the fan base?
We asked. You answered. Who do Cardinals fans want to see as their head coach next year?
The Vance Joseph Dilemma
Joseph, currently the Denver Broncos' defensive coordinator, is a familiar face around these parts after spending a few years under Kliff Kingsbury's tenure with the Cardinals. Arizona, after interviewing him for the opening in 2023, seems to have a strong liking towards him again.
Some are in favor of it.
A lot more simply are not.
Matt Nagy does have some support, though that faction of the fan base isn't as vocal.
Younger Coaches Get Preferred Votes
It does feel as if the fan base is transitioning to more of younger, energetic presence on the sideline.
The latest name to be interviewed is Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, as he's interviewing in-person with Arizona on Thursday.
That name's generated a ton of excitement for the fan base.
Young offensive minds such as Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur or Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak are also leaders in the pack.
Admittedly, I've been on the LaFleur train myself, so it's nice to see others in the mix too.
Kubiak still gets a ton of love from the Cardinals' fan base, too.
The most veteran name on the market is former Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott, though reports indicate he wouldn't want to join a rebuilding team such as Arizona.
We even got a vote from somebody not even in the running: Jon Gruden.
The Cardinals have a plethora of options they can go, and it seems like the fan base has their hopes set on a few different names across the board.
