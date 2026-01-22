Cardinals Fans Sound Off: Who Should Be the Next Head Coach?

The Arizona Cardinals move into the depths of their head coaching search with several different candidates in mind.

Owner Michael Bidwill and general manager Monti Ossenfort stayed true to their word of wanting to cast a wide net in hopes of finding a suitable replacement for Jonathan Gannon.

After the Baltimore Ravens plucked Jesse Minter off the market, the Cardinals are just one of five head coach openings across the league.

Insiders have made different projections for Arizona — but what about the fan base?

We asked. You answered. Who do Cardinals fans want to see as their head coach next year?

The Vance Joseph Dilemma

Joseph, currently the Denver Broncos' defensive coordinator, is a familiar face around these parts after spending a few years under Kliff Kingsbury's tenure with the Cardinals. Arizona, after interviewing him for the opening in 2023, seems to have a strong liking towards him again.

Some are in favor of it.

Vance Joseph, he’s familiar with the organization and seems like a really good dude — mchris752 (@Mchris752) January 22, 2026

A lot more simply are not.

Almost anyone but vance Joseph — omldahs (@omldahs) January 21, 2026

im willing to take a chance on anyone serious. it just cant be nagy/joseph/smith — loco stroko🥋 (@LocoStroko) January 21, 2026

Matt Nagy does have some support, though that faction of the fan base isn't as vocal.

matt nagy. has head coaching experience. will learn from his mistakes. has won two superbowls and knows what it takes to get there. not too many guys on the list check those boxes — Travis (@redseapod) January 21, 2026

Younger Coaches Get Preferred Votes

It does feel as if the fan base is transitioning to more of younger, energetic presence on the sideline.

The latest name to be interviewed is Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, as he's interviewing in-person with Arizona on Thursday.

That name's generated a ton of excitement for the fan base.

Campanile, Minter, maybe Kubiak? Those are the only 3 I really like. — K1Z (@CardinalsNewEra) January 21, 2026

AC from jags — Charles smith (@kyoso69) January 22, 2026

I’m okay with Kubiak, Lafluer, Shula or Campanile. Kubiak is still probably at the top of my list. — Isaac (Mildly happy AZ sports fan) (@izick_cow) January 22, 2026

Young offensive minds such as Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur or Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak are also leaders in the pack.

Admittedly, I've been on the LaFleur train myself, so it's nice to see others in the mix too.

Mike LaFluer, realistically speaking. Rams OC’s under McVay have an unmatched record of success as head coaches. Whether they called plays or not. Not that all the rams offensive success is because of him but they are coached well on that side of the ball. — Kris Hart (@KrisHart_AZ) January 21, 2026

Mike LeFleur, bonus I think he can bring Jimmy G. Campinele second, he looks like a strong leader — Buck Fidwill (@Xorxizt) January 22, 2026

Kubiak still gets a ton of love from the Cardinals' fan base, too.

1. Kubiak(not realistic) 2. LaFleur. Offensive guy who can hopefully identify a qb of the future in the 2027 draft. 3. Jax DC (forget his name, but has a strong track record everyone hes been) — Brian Pigati (@BrianPigati) January 21, 2026

Kubiak > LaFleur > Shula > McDaniel



Ideally want an offensive HC (easier to replace DCs than OCs). Also would be great to steal a coordinator from within the division. — Big 3 (@Zyph52) January 21, 2026

The most veteran name on the market is former Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott, though reports indicate he wouldn't want to join a rebuilding team such as Arizona.

i still say McDermott is the dream candidate.



Prior to McDermott, i was Saleh, Kubiak, LaFleur



Now, I'm probably McDermott, Kubiak, LaFleur, Brady — Dank Sinatra (@AwfulAwfulTake) January 21, 2026

We even got a vote from somebody not even in the running: Jon Gruden.

The Cardinals have a plethora of options they can go, and it seems like the fan base has their hopes set on a few different names across the board.

