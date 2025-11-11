Arizona Cardinals 2026 NFL Draft Mock: Full 7-Round Picks & Analysis
The season feels all but over for the Arizona Cardinals, and fans are ready for the offseason.
Who will stay and who will go? Is Jonathan Gannon's job safe? Will Kyler Murray actually be traded, and where could he go? Will the Cardinals be active again in free agency? And, of course, what is the plan for the 2026 NFL Draft?
As of now, the Cardinals hold the 11th overall pick in a wide-open class with very little consensus. The quarterback pool has shrunk from a rich first-round class to a seemingly endless number of Day Two guys who can start and Day Three guys who can develop.
That's not ideal for a Cardinals team that is likely resetting at quarterback unless they can finish high enough in the draft order. However, the class provides tons of players to fill the biggest needs for the team. Offensive line, wide receiver, and defensive depth are all strong points in this draft.
I have a fresh 2026 NFL Draft mock specifically for the Cardinals. We will explore rounds one through seven for the team, which features seven total picks, including the aforementioned 11th overall selection.
I am not predicting any trades at this time, so Arizona will stay at their projected picks (according to PFF). Honestly, I think it's best to start this way so we can get a feel for what will be available when the team is on the board.
This mock will target the largest needs for the Cardinals with the best players available. Allow me to do my best to make this roster stronger and younger with a fresh mock.
11. Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
The Cardinals’ offensive line has been horrendous, but perhaps no spot has been more unreliable than right tackle. There are no long-term solutions for a position that is maybe even the worst unit on the team entirely. The 2026 NFL Draft has no shortage of players who can come in and start at the strong side, and Fano is among the best. The Utah standout has yet to allow a sack this season and has been one of the nation's most consistent and reliable protectors. Opposite Paris Johnson Jr., the Cardinals would have a young pair of bookend protectors to finally provide some offensive stability upfront.
43. Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, USC
You want speed at the wide receiver position? Then allow me to add a long-strider who can go up and get the ball. Lane is a Valley native and has spent his three seasons at USC dominating downfield. He's averaging nearly 16 yards per reception this year and has scored 18 touchdowns in 27 games played. With his 6'4", 200-pound frame, Lane can be the field stretcher the Cardinals need for their passing game while maintaining their size outside.
75. Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan
I'm curious if Moore will find himself shooting up boards between now and April, depending on how he tests athletically. Following departures of key Michigan defensive linemen over the past two years, Moore has become an elite pass rusher, recording nine sacks so far this season. As Arizona continues to add to their pass rush, Moore would be the perfect addition for someone who would specifically be used to get after the quarterback. His run defense needs work, but the Cardinals won't ask him to be a full-time run stopper when he can pile up the sack and pressure numbers instead.
111. Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas
It wouldn't be a Monti Ossenfort draft without taking a defensive back in the later rounds, and it's fair to do so considering the injuries the team has been dealt this year. Muhammad had a slow start to the season with Jahdae Barron moving on to the pros, but he's settling in as the Longhorns' top coverman as the season has progressed. There's still a need for refinement, but he'll have some time to work behind the scenes on his game with great coaching already in place to help out. Muhammad was once touted as a first-round prospect, and that talent is still there as long as the Cardinals are willing to invest the time.
150. Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech
I can think of few linebackers who have dominated at the level that Rodriguez has this year, and he's building a legitimate Heisman Trophy case. There are more than a few who question his fit at the next level, but he has elite instincts and is a student of the game. You won't find many players in this draft class—period—who are able to play at the level that Rodriguez does. With the right approach to getting him accustomed to the pros, Rodriguez can become one of the league's best linebackers before his rookie deal is up, and I don't say that lightly.
189. Darian Mensah, QB, Duke
Cardinals fans won't be happy that I waited until the latter part of the draft to add a quarterback; however, this class has taken so many sharp turns that it's tough to nail down who will fall where. Mensah is one of those exact guys, and his upside and progression should have him drafted much higher in 2027 should he opt to return for another year. If he were to come out early, he would prove to be a great value in the mid-rounds. He's got a cannon of an arm to throw to every level of the field, and his rushing stats with Duke are vastly misleading due to sack yards. If the Cardinals couldn't find good value on a quarterback to start the draft, I would be over the moon to land Mensah and try letting him learn before he becomes the eventual starter.
224. Iapani Laloulu, IOL, Oregon
Laloulu has seen time at both guard spots, but he's settled in nicely at center for the Ducks. In 37 career games and more than 1,900 snaps, he's allowed just one sack. Laloulu has quickly proven to be an elite pass blocker inside, and he would find a spot immediately with the Cardinals. Arizona does have a good center right now in Hjalte Froholdt, but Laloulu's experience at both guard spots will make sure he's always on the field. He can also be a long-term option should something come up with Froholdt. Don't let his seventh-round status fool you, because Laloulu is a next-level starter early in his career.