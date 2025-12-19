Cardinals Lose Potential QB Option in 2026 NFL Draft

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are likely candidates to be in the quarterback market next offseason, and if they're looking to the 2026 NFL Draft to get their guy of the future, one potential option is off the board.

Duke Blue Devils QB Darian Mensah is opting to stay in school for one more season, according to college football insider Pete Thamel.

"Sources: Duke QB Darian Mensah will be returning to Duke for his redshirt junior year after exploring entering the NFL draft. He’s informed Duke of his decision. Mensah led the ACC in passing yards and ranks No. 5 in Mel Kiper Jr.’s quarterback rankings for the 2026 Draft," he wrote on X.

Mensah was projected to be a potential late first or early second-round pick in the upcoming draft, where Arizona could look to find a replacement for the heavily anticipated departure of Kyler Murray.

Mensah's game is intriguing as a quarterback, though his light frame gave some worries about his ability to last at the NFL level.

Darian Mensah announces that he’s staying in college as opposed to entering the NFL Draft



His scouting report from NFL Draft Buzz:

"The tape shows a quarterback who dissects defenses methodically, finds the right receiver with impressive consistency, and rarely beats himself with poor decisions when working from clean pockets.

"His intermediate passing prowess is genuinely impressive, and the way he manipulates coverage with his eyes while working through progressions suggests he can handle NFL-level concepts. Offensive coordinators will appreciate his ability to operate within structure while possessing just enough mobility to create when plays break down."

What Will Cardinals Do at Quarterback?

That's the golden question, as top options such as Dante Moore and Fernando Mendoza aren't likely to be available once the Cardinals are on the clock. Ty Simpson could also be a first-round option for Arizona.

Other guys such as LaNorris Sellers, Sam Leavitt and Jayden Maiava are going back to school for another year, which only strikes the class' depth and makes grabbing a top prospect even more important.

The Cardinals may also look for veteran options in the trade or free agent market, though with Jacoby Brissett under contract for another season, Arizona might be best suited now to find a younger replacement to mold for the future.

Options aren't exactly clear and/or viable at this moment in time, and quite honestly a return from Murray shouldn't be completely ruled out at this point in the process.

