Arizona Cardinals 7-Round Mock Draft After Free Agency

We're just around one month away from the 2026 NFL Draft, and Arizona Cardinals fans are ready to find out what direction first-year head coach Matt LaFleur will take the team.

GM Monti Ossenfort is back for his fourth season running the team, so we have a good idea of how he runs things, but a change in philosophy with an offensive-minded head coach could alter things.

The Cardinals hold the third overall pick, their highest since 2023 when they held the same spot; it's poetic to start over where you started things off. How Ossenfort handles this draft could define his legacy with the franchise as Arizona embraces yet another rebuild.

We're wondering what direction the Cardinals will go to start things off with the number three pick in a draft class with few quarterback options. The 2026 class makes up for it with depth at positions of need for the Cardinals, including both the offensive and defensive lines.

There are plenty of options for both spots for Arizona to consider with their pick, if they elect not to trade down; I've yet to teeter off the trenches third overall, but I have been more prone to picking for one side of the line (and one player specifically) than the other.

I'm aiming to change things up in this fresh seven-round Arizona Cardinals mock draft with a focus on trench building and a pivot from offensive skill positions. It's not a mock that may be the most popular for fans looking for new jerseys to add to their collection, but I believe this draft class could be the foundation that finally makes things work for a new coaching staff:

Round 1, Pick 3: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Texas Tech's David Bailey looks to the sideline during the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cardinals have a choice to make with their first two picks: Do you draft an edge rusher first followed by an offensive lineman or vice versa? I've had them going with the latter for my last several mock drafts, so I opted to pivot to the former and see how things worked out.

Bailey became a national sensation last season with Texas Tech after a good career with Stanford. The veteran pass rush led the nation in sacks with 14.5 en route to being named an Unanimous All-American. He tested among the best of all edge rushers at the Scouting Combine, and is destined to be a top-10 pick.

Arizona may be licking their wounds after passing on Will Anderson Jr. in 2023, though Paris Johnson Jr. has been a great selection. The team can make things right this time around by drafting one of the class's most proven and productive edge rushers.

Round 2, Pick 34: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) during Clemson football 2025 practice at the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex in Clemson, S.C. Friday, August 1, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After locking up their star edge rusher in the first round, the Cardinals start off Day Two by shoring up the right side of the offensive line. The team made a smart signing by adding Isaac Seumalo in free agency to plug in at left guard, but right guard and right tackle remain positions of need. There's hope that Isaiah Adams can build on a strong second-half of last season, but there are no answers outside.

Like Bailer, Miller is one of the draft's most veteran players, starting 54 games across four seasons for Clemson. Miller proved to be the definition of consistency for the Tigers and was never a weakness for an offense that went through highs and lows. He's as much a "plug-and-play" option as you'll find in the class.

Miller can slide in to be the Cardinals starting right tackle out of the gate and, in theory, provide four plus-starters on what was one of the NFL's worst offensive lines in 2025. If Miller plays to his floor, Arizona could have its best offensive line in years.

Round 3, Pick 65: Keylan Rutledge, IOL, Georgia Tech

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Tech offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (OL44) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Let's go ahead and check off right guard and add Rutledge to the room to compete with Adams. The 2025 All-American was instrumental over the last two seasons at Georgia Tech for one of the most physical and dynamic run games in all of college football. He saw equal success in his two seasons prior at Middle Tennessee, proving he can compete at every level of competition.

Rutledge is a favorite in the draft community thanks to his no-nonsense approach to the guard position. He's the classic mauler with no manners for 60 minutes, and his opposition hates to line up across from him. That's exactly what this offense is missing inside.

With Rutledge's and Miller's additions to the offensive line, the Cardinals could have their offensive line in great shape and on the cheap. Considering extensions are due soon for Johnson Jr. and Hjalte Froholdt, having the right side of the line inexpensive and proven could be invaluable for the rebuild.

Round 4, Pick 104: Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad (5) celebrates after an interception during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

We've seen this front office be trigger-happy when it comes to drafting defensive backs, and that trend doesn't stop now. It's actually far more necessary this year than in previous drafts after so many injuries in 2025. The depth was challenged, with some of the Cardinals' investments paying off more than others.

The 2026 cornerback class has several next-level players scattered throughout the draft, so Arizona can happily wait until Day Three to find someone. That guy happens to be Muhammad, who comes from a long line of success NFL defensive backs as a Texas alum.

Last season didn't prove to be the breakout that Muhammad was looking for with the spotlight solely on him, but he was far from a massive liability for the Longhorns. With some refinement and next-level coaching, Muhammad could reach his potential as an NFL starter, which the Cardinals will gladly welcome to a highly competitive room.

Round 5, Pick 143: Chris McClellan, IDL, Missouri

Sep 6, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive tackle Chris McClellan (7) prior to a game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

I applaud the Cardinals effort a year ago to beef up their defensive line; unfortunately, things didn't pan out like they hoped, and we're back at the drawing board. Last year's top pick Walter Nolen looked awesome when he saw the field, but he was limited to just six games due to lingering injuries. The team moved on from several depth chart players, notably Dalvin Tomlinson, and the few moves made this offseason don't feel like long-term options.

This year's draft class has depth at several positions, but its group of interior defensive linemen may be its best. McClellan's availability here is evident of that, and like many other players I have mocked to Arizona, he has ample starting experience under his belt.

The big man has the physical tools to control the line of scrimmage and anchor against the run, and his six sacks last season shows promise to become a contributor in the pass rush. McClellan adds size to the defensive line and could find a rotational role early in his career.

Round 6, Pick 183: Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Dakota State quarterback Cole Payton (QB15) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew on the roster, I think the Cardinals may be looking ahead to future draft classes that aren't as thin at quarterback. It would still be bad business to avoid drafting the position entirely, and later-round prospects still have upside to have long professional careers. This class has several guys who give off "career backup" vibes, which is more than a great spot to be in.

That said, there is a quarterback currently valued in the later rounds that could outperform his status, and that's Payton. The NDSU gunslinger was exceptional as a deep ball thrower with good upside as a runner in his long season as a starter. He looks the part with his build and has the athleticism needed to thrive in the modern NFL, but he needs lots of work for it to translate to the NFL.

Payton is exactly the type of project quarterback that could give Mike LaFleur a challenge. He's a late-round flier, meaning there's little pressure to make things work, but everything is there for him to emerge in LaFleur's offense. I love this pick as a stash-and-develop option, especially in a class where the Cardinals may be better off waiting to spend top draft capital at the position.

Round 7, Pick 217: Eric Gentry, LB, USC

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) is tackled by Southern California Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry (18) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images



If you're a fan of freaky athletes, then Gentry is right up your alley. The five-year contributor is built like a basketball player at 6'7 and 221 lbs and has shown the type of potential that front offices love to take a chance on. You can't teach the talent that Gentry has, which could make him a popular late-round commodity.

After playing a rotational role as a freshman at Arizona State, Gentry found the field much more often in four seasons with the Trojans. Gentry became a much more efficient tackler with each passing season, though he hasn't quite established himself to become a reliable starter in the pros.

As is the case for most late-round draft picks, Gentry is a project and needs great coaching to unlock that upside. His amount of on-field experience combined with his freakish athleticism makes him a "safer" option near the end of the draft, if such a thing exists. The bottom line? Gentry is a fun lotto ticket for Arizona.