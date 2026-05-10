What Cardinals Fans' Support Really Means to Jeremiyah Love

ARIZONA — All you need is love.

Arizona Cardinals fans are hyped around the selection of running back Jeremiyah Love and what it could mean for the team moving forward. On the field and later in the fall, there's belief his performance will bring touchdowns aplenty for an offense that needs a spark in the backfield.

Yet for now, there's been a buzz around the Valley since his selection, and soon fans will be rocking Love's jersey everywhere.

That won't go unnoticed to the man himself.

"Yeah, it's gonna mean a lot to me. To start off in Notre Dame, lots of people love number four. They loved me. So with me going out and getting number four here, and me being able to see people in my jersey, just lets me know that maybe some Notre Dame people that follow me or Cardinals fans, they love me as well," Love said on Cardinals fans soon donning his No. 4 jersey.

It hasn't officially gone on sale yet but can be preordered at the moment.

"So it always means a lot when I see somebody wearing my jersey, because it just lets me know that, I'm doing something right. I'm inspiring people, or I'm doing what I do to make people love me. Which everybody wants to be loved, everybody wants to be liked. So it feels very good to see that, and I want to keep doing whatever I'm doing to make sure that people see good in me and love me and like me and choose to wear my number to support."

Love says there's no big significance with carrying over the number four into the pros after a successful stint at Notre Dame.

"I just like number four. When I was growing up, I wore number seven. The significance was really seven is a lucky number, seven days in a week. The creation story, I think was seven days, correct? So that was a significance behind seven, but four, kind of switched to four in high school because I couldn't get seven," he said.

"Somebody wore seven, so switch to four, liked four, and I've just stuck with it ever since. But I guess some significance to what I mean, I watch a lot of anime, and there's an anime called The Seven Deadly Sins, and there's a spin off to it called the Four Nights of the Apocalypse, and dates back to, like, Arthurian legend and stuff like that. So I guess you can say that's some significance to it. But four is an even number. It's a nice number."

We're far past Valentines Day, though love soon here in the desert will extend to the fall.