Cardinals Quietly Upgraded Big Weakness From Last Season

A quiet concern ahead of the Arizona Cardinals' 2025 season surrounded the team's offensive line and their lack of depth in the trenches. As it turns out, thanks to injuries and poor play, that depth would be tested.

It failed miserably, as the Cardinals had one of the less optimal offensive units in the league last year. And in what felt like a weekly occurrence, faces were swapped in and out of the lineup as losses piled and the Cardinals couldn't sustain any success up front.

While Arizona did add a legitimate starter this offseason in left guard Isaac Seumalo, the Cardinals still need work done to the right side of the offensive line. The 2026 NFL Draft will provide a perfect opportunity to upgrade the strong side of the trenches, though in terms of pure supplemental depth, Arizona did boost their room during this free agent period.

All of Elijah Wilkinson (62 career starts), Matt Pryor (40 career starts) and Oli Udoh (22 career starts) were inked by the Cardinals to serve as veteran backups this offseason. While the actual talent and form of play can be debated (PFF isn't quite fans of the signings), Arizona did manage to get crucial starting experience in a department where that was lacking last season.

Faces such as Isaiah Adams, Jon Gaines and Josh Fryar were some of the Cardinals' top depth pieces last season. Entering training camp last season only Adams (five games) had starting experience.

Now, new faces such as Wilkinson, Pryor and Udoh flip that script while also bringing some versatility to the table as well. Each of the aforementioned names have not only played but started at multiple spots previously in their career at either guard or tackle.

The hope is for none of the fresh trio to see significant time unless needed. And don't let the vote of confidence fool you: Arizona should strongly look to select a right tackle early in the draft, and potentially a right guard as well.

These are temporary fill-ins while the Cardinals should still be in search for permanent solutions.

Their free agent moves won't lead the Cardinals to a Super Bowl. They're not selling tickets or jerseys with reserve linemen, either.

Yet Arizona did improve a notable weakness from a year ago, even if it's not being praised across the desert or graded as one of the best moves of the offseason.