Cardinals Can Shock the NFL: Three Keys to Upsetting the Jaguars
The Arizona Cardinals will host another playoff contending team in the Jacksonville Jaguars today, who are doing just enough to win games.
The Jaguars are a streaky and inconsistent team so far, but they won more games than they lost. They also are in contention for a playoff spot and potentially winning their AFC South division title.
Simply put, Jacksonville has more to play for than Arizona does. All that means is the Cardinals will need to play up to their competition and spoil the fun for the Jaguars.
Here's how the Cardinals can upset Jacksonville:
Sell out to stop the run
Trevor Lawrence has been far too volatile throughout his career to be consistently relied on. That's been evident again this year, but in his defense he hasn't gotten much help from his pass catchers.
Even when healthy, neither Brian Thomas Jr. or Travis Hunter were the difference-makers the team hoped they would be. The jury is out on Jakobi Meyers after two games, but Lawrence has been almost forced to push the ball around without a number one guy.
This is why the Cardinals need to sell out to stop Travis Etienne on the ground.
Where the passing game has struggled, Etienne has thrived with perhaps his best season yet. The Clemson standout is on pace for a career-best in rushing yards, but he also looks like one of the league's better running backs in a season that has seen elite running back play across the board.
It seems extreme to say Etienne is the Jaguars' offense, but I'm not sure they want to see how they play without him.
I'm usually against selling out to stop one player, but the Jaguars don't have anything offensively that threatens me the way Etienne does. If the Cardinals can slow him down, their chances to win will get much better.
Be cautious of overlooked defenders
The Jaguars defense is a deceptive one. You don’t look at the unit and see a litter in All-Pros, but there are a plethora of good/great players who have turned this defense into one of the league’s most underrated.
Most fans will recognize standouts Josh Hines-Allen and Foyesade Oluokun, maybe Devin Lloyd, and probably Travon Walker (who is out). But not few fans will recognize DaVon Hamilton, Antonio Johnson, or Jarrian Jones. Former 49er Arik Armstead has also had a great season in Duval County.
So while the Cardinals need to gameplan for a few top Jaguars defenders with more cache, the last thing they should do is focus on those few and forget about the majority of the rest of the unit. That’s a recipe for defeat.
Even Jacksonville's lesser-known talent can impact today's game.
Take advantage of key special teams moments
There's been far too many one-possession games the Cardinals have lost in heartbreaking fashion this year. Special teams play hasn’t been the cause of each loss, but it could help turn those losses into wins.
This Jaguars team has won several close games this season, and special teams has played a role in that. Being able to score points of any kind on sustained drives will be the separator in this game.
Even if the Cardinals kick a slew of field goals, that could prove to be the difference.
I’m not predicting this game ends in a game-winning field goal, but there will be some critical moments on special teams that may very well swing the tides one way or the other.