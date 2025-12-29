NFL Reveals Cardinals vs Rams Date, Start Time

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams finally have a time and date for their Week 18 battle at SoFi Stadium.

As part of the league's flex scheduling to maximize playoff-potential matchups, the NFL will have the Rams and Cardinals play in Sunday's afternoon slate at 2:25 PM MST.

If you recall last season the Cardinals and Rams were flexed to Saturday night football late in the season with NFC West implications.

This year, the Seahawks and 49ers will battle on Saturday alongside the Panthers and Buccaneers.

Sunday night football will feature the Steelers and Ravens.

Full schedule in the tweet below:

READ: Jonathan Gannon Defends Case as Cardinals Head Coach

The Rams emerged victorious over Arizona in 45-17 fashion back in Week 14. Los Angeles is eliminated from NFC West contention though they are guaranteed either the No. 5 or 6 seed.

As for the Cardinals, they've been eliminated from playoff contention for weeks now.

Los Angeles is considered one of the better teams in the NFC and earned the praise of Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon ahead of their prior matchup.

“I think it starts with really the run game. They've got a good O-line and a really good scheme. (Rams Head Coach) Sean (McVay) I think has done a really good job of adapting this year (and) doing some different things that he hasn't done in the past, using his guys in right way," said Gannon on L.A.'s offense.

"They've got good backs. Then from there you get antsy to stop the run and then he throws the ball over your head, and they score touchdowns, so we've got our work cut out for us, but obviously the quarterback's playing at a high level. Elite arm talent and an elite brain with an elite play caller. That's a recipe to win a lot of games, play good offense and that's what they're doing. So big time challenge.”

READ: How Trey McBride Made NFL History

The Cardinals currently have a top five draft pick and could potentially climb to as high as No. 2 if dominoes fall their way. Arizona's just 3-13 on the season while the Rams are 11-4.

The NFC West has undoubtedly been tough sledding this season, and the Rams potentially having 12 wins to finish the year while being forced to be a wild card team speaks volumes on how difficult the division has been.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News