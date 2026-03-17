Can Cardinals Afford This Massive NFL Draft Gamble?

We're just over a month away from the 2026 NFL Draft, where the Arizona Cardinals' third overall pick tops a fully loaded slate of selections for general manager Monti Ossenfort.

It's a pivotal fourth year for Ossenfort, who undoubtedly has some heat on his seat with new head coach Mike LaFleur taking over ahead of 2026.

While every pick will need to count, Arizona's No. 3 selection could potentially make or break Ossenfort's tenure — especially since the Cardinals haven't exactly gotten hit after hit in the first round under Ossenfort.

While there's plenty of players the Cardinals can take, noise around Ohio State's Arvell Reese continues to grow.

ESPN Projects Cardinals to Draft Arvell Reese

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

With Fernando Mendoza and David Bailey off the board, ESPN's Mel Kiper has the Cardinals going with Reese:

"The Cardinals weren't much better than the Jets in the sack department, tying for 28th with 30. Josh Sweat needs a running mate, and Reese has the instincts and burst to get home on the QB. Of course, Reese also played off-ball linebacker at Ohio State, and though he said during the combine that he would be an NFL edge rusher, that sort of versatility is a big plus. He had 6.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss last season," said Kiper.

Reese is one of the more polarizing prospects in this class.

Inside linebacker? Edge rusher? Reese did a bit of everything at Ohio State, and did it at a high level. He was a crucial part of the Buckeyes' defense and managed to wreck gameplans more times than not.

There's Micah Parsons comps, though we should largely stay away from those. And that's not a shot at Reese, but Parsons is one of the league's best players, period, and we have yet to see Reese take a snap in the NFL.

Where people see versatility, others notice uncertainty — especially Cardinals fans, who heard similar stories to Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins in recent memory. Some prefer an elite player at one position as opposed to a good player at multiple.

The good news? Reese is a different player, prospect and person than the other two names. The bad news? He's very much a risk, especially that high in the draft.

Reese's upside is apparent. If he's even a shade of the player he was in the college ranks, that could help transform Arizona's defense overnight. However, The downside of missing on another top prospect with more "sure-thing" players available at other positions of need still lurks, too.

With the Cardinals bringing on more help at inside linebacker through free agency, Reese would likely anchor the OLB spot opposite of Sweat in the desert. And in fairness, Sweat's 12 sacks led the team while his fellow outside linebackers opposite of him notched 4.5 combined.

It truly depends on who you talk to in terms of Reese and what opinions are on him. 10 different voices will give you ten different answers. Yet with Ossenfort's time on the clock potentially ticking, the Cardinals may feel compelled to take the chance on Reese and let the chips fall where they may.