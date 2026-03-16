Cardinals’ Latest Free Agent Additions Couldn’t Be More Opposite

The Arizona Cardinals officially announced signings of inside linebacker Jack Gibbens and defensive tackle Andrew Billings today.

Both were previously reported as potential signings after meeting with the Cardinals this week, and now Arizona bolsters their defensive depth in the front seven.

Yet in the eyes of Pro Football Focus, they couldn't be more opposite in terms of performance.

Gibbens was rated as the 37th best linebacker out of 88 eligible players last season, which includes the 26th best rating for pass coverage. Billings, on the other hand, was graded as the fourth-worst defensive lineman according to PFF's metrics in 2025, finishing 131/134.

Now of course, football isn't played on paper and calculators. There's other areas where players are capable of doing damage — though the two being announced together is quite the contrast in terms of production and grades.

More on each from the Cardinals' press release:

Jack Gibbens

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Jack Gibbens (51) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Gibbens (6-3, 242) played all 17 games (eight starts) last season with the Patriots and had 71 tackles (39 solo) and tied or set career-highs in tackles for loss (eight), quarterback hits (three), passes defensed (four) and sacks (1.0) while also recording his first career forced fumble and fumble recovery. Gibbens saw action in all four postseason games with New England including starting in Super Bowl LX.

"The 27-year old Gibbens is a four-year NFL veteran who has played 46 career games (28 starts) with Tennessee (2022-24) and New England (2025) after entering the league with the Titans in 2022 as an undrafted rookie free agent from the University of Minnesota. In his career, Gibbens has 231 tackles (129 solo), 13 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, six quarterback hits, eight passes defensed, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery."

Andrew Billings

Oct 13, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Chicago Bears defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) reacts after a play against the Washington Commanders during the first quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

"Billings (6-1, 340) played all 17 games (14 starts) last season with Chicago and had 31 tackles, six tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and five quarterback hits. In the past three seasons with Chicago, he started 39-of-42 games and recorded 71 tackles (40 solo), 11 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 10 quarterback hits and a forced fumble. Billings was named the Bears 2025 Ed Block Courage Award winner and was Chicago's 2024 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.

"The 31-year old Billings has 191 tackles (107 solo), 28 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 25 quarterback hits and one forced fumble in 109 career games (90 starts). He has played with the Bears (2023-25), Raiders (2022), Browns (2021) and Bengals (2016-19) in his career after entering the league with Cincinnati as a fourth-round draft pick (122nd overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft from Baylor."

How Each Player Projects

It feels like Gibbens has a better chance to start right away given the current state of the Cardinals' inside linebacker room. While Mack Wilson does have one spot anchored down in Arizona's base 3-4 defense, Cody Simon now has competition entering training camp.

Billings arrives to a Cardinals defensive line room looking to serve as a veteran voice for players such as Walter Nolen and Darius Robinson. He did play nearly 50% of snaps last season, and with Rallis looking to rotate his trenches often, Billings will surely get the opportunity to prove his recent PFF grade wrong.