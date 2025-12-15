Cardinals Hot Seat Check: Is Anyone Actually Safe in Arizona Right Now?

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are 3-11 entering the final three weeks of the 2025 season, and change sure feels like it's coming.

The Cardinals will have some major decisions to make this coming offseason that will surely help mold the future of the franchise, starting with some of the biggest names in the desert.

Kyler Murray. Jonathan Gannon. Monti Ossenfort.

Who stays and who goes?

On the latest episode of the Arizona Cardinals On SI podcast, we re-evaluated some hot seats:

Podcast: Which Arizona Cardinals are Truly on Hot Seat?

Time stamps for each in the stream:

2:55: Kyler Murray

9:38: Jonathan Gannon

27:05: Monti Ossenfort

The Cardinals sure feel like they're willing to move on from Murray according to numerous reports after seven unsuccessful seasons in the desert.

A split doesn't have to be messy, however. Both sides would benefit from a fresh start. Murray still is a talented player that might thrive in a change of scenery while Arizona has a big enough sample size to warrant wanting a fresh start.

As for Gannon, the Cardinals feel like a coin-flip away from his future as losses mount in the desert. Arizona's fell short in their last 11-of-12 games this year.

In a season that's featured a wild whirlwind of everything that could possibly go wrong, eyes and attention will always be directed towards the head coach, for better or worse.

Arizona was expected to make the playoffs this season, and the Cardinals simply aren't the team we thought they were.

Will that spark change for Gannon's job security? That's to be determined, though Gannon addressed the growing hot seat rumors earlier in the year:

"[That's] not a controllable for me. I didn't hire myself. I'm not going to fire myself. Seriously - I know it comes up. That's the business we're in. If you don't want to be in that business, we laugh, we joke [and say], 'go work somewhere else.' I'm going to control the controllables for myself. I come to work and do the best job that I can and try to get our team in position to win a game,"

As for Ossenfort, his job security mostly feels safe -- though the third-year general manager still is under fire for the lack of depth on Arizona's roster across the board paired with hit-and-misses in the draft and free agency since he took over.

The final three games for the Cardinals could play a major role in determining their respective futures.

