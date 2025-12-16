Where the Arizona Cardinals Stand in NFL Power Rankings After Week 15

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have just three matchups left in 2025, and what a season it's been.

That's said for all the wrong reasons, as the Cardinals have now plummeted to a 3-11 record after their latest loss to the Houston Texans.

Their placement among various NFL power rankings ahead of Week 16 is... well deserved.

NFL.com: No. 27

Eric Edholm: "Thank the maker for Trey McBride. He's arguably the league's best tight end right now, and even with the Cardinals in one of their darkest stretches, he remains a joy to watch. Now, sadly, we must talk business, and the Cards are a mess right now. They've been decimated by injuries, especially on offense, but the defense has taken a turn for the worse, and that's why they've lost six straight and have only one win since Week 2.

"McBride should be the centerpiece offensively, but it's a pretty good bet this team is going to look vastly different next season. There are questions surrounding Kyler Murray and the coaching staff, and Arizona has two dozen impending free agents, so prepare for some new faces."

CBS Sports: No. 27

Pete Prisco: "The idea that this team was on its way to something this year now seems like a thing of the past. Will changes be coming at the top?"

ESPN: No. 28

Josh Weinfuss on Breakout Candidate: "Jalen Thompson should get his second extension from the Cardinals this offseason after signing a deal worth up to $40 million in 2022. He has become critical in Arizona's defense, playing alongside perennial Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker for the past seven seasons.

"Thompson has proven to be a consistent force on defense and is a versatile player who can make an impact from sideline to sideline. As long as Baker is alongside Thompson, the two make a dangerous one-two punch."

The Athletic: No. 27

On Trey McBride being their MVP: "Honestly, there aren’t a lot of great options in Arizona, and head coach Jonathan Gannon may be on the way out after Sunday’s embarrassing loss. McBride, though, has been excellent. He had 12 catches Sunday for 134 yards and two touchdowns, becoming the first tight end in NFL history to have 100-or-more catches in back-to-back seasons. He leads the league with 105 receptions and is sixth in receiving yards with 1,071."

Sports Illustrated: No. 27

Conor Orr: "While I’m an advocate for Jonathan Gannon getting to pick a quarterback post-Kyler Murray, there is little doubt he has reached the exhaustive phase of his tenure where questions about job security are a daily chore."