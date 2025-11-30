Last-Minute Cardinals vs Buccaneers Fantasy Football Advice

The Arizona Cardinals head to Tampa to face the Buccaneers in Week 13. Arizona is an underdog on the road, but the matchup should be a good one for the Cardinals' offense. With Jacoby Brissett continuing to start and the running back room still banged up, there are clear fantasy angles to attack on both DraftKings and FanDuel.

Still tinkering with your lineup? Me too. Let's take a look at the facts and figures to make our last minute decisions!

Depth Chart Updates and Injuries

Quarterback

Kyler Murray (foot): Remains out.

Jacoby Brissett: Continues to start and has delivered steady QB1-level production in every appearance, including multiple efficient 250-plus yard outings.

Running Back

James Conner: Out for the season.

Trey Benson: Still on injured reserve.

Emari Demercado: Trending out due to an ankle issue.

Zonovan “Bam” Knight: Expected to play and projects as the lead early-down and red-zone runner.

Michael Carter: Operating as the No. 2 back, primarily used in passing situations and two-minute offense.

Pass Catchers

Trey McBride: Healthy and operating as the focal point of the passing game.

Marvin Harrison Jr.: Full go and back into his WR1 usage. Although he has admitted that things feel a little weird (assuming his body) after his appendix surgery.

Michael Wilson: Expected to play a strong role in the passing game again this week.

Greg Dortch: Active as the short-area, volume-friendly slot option.

Start/Sit Strategy

Backfield: Bam Knight vs. Michael Carter

Zonovan “Bam” Knight

Knight is positioned for 14–18 touches as the lead back with a real chance to score. Tampa’s defense has been vulnerable against the run in recent weeks, and Knight’s decisive running style fits this matchup. He should be treated as a strong RB2 or FLEX.

Michael Carter

Carter profiles as the receiving-down and hurry-up option. Expect 6–10 touches with most of his production coming from receptions. In PPR formats, he’s a viable deep-league FLEX, but his floor remains lower in half-PPR or standard scoring. He's priced a bit high for my liking, for what it's worth.

Passing Game: Brissett, McBride, Harrison Jr., Wilson, Dortch

Jacoby Brissett

Brissett continues to run the offense efficiently and remains undervalued in both season-long and DFS formats. Tampa Bay has allowed steady production to opposing quarterbacks, making Brissett a strong streaming option and a cost-effective DFS play.

Trey McBride

Arizona’s offensive centerpiece. McBride is commanding elite-level targets and remains one of the highest-floor tight ends in fantasy. Pencil him in as a top play across all formats.

Marvin Harrison Jr.

Easing back into a full workload, Harrison Jr. projects for 8–10 targets and brings big-play potential. He is a locked-in WR1/WR2 and a strong DFS stacking partner.

Michael Wilson

With MHJ back on the field, Wilson is a bit of a boom or bust due to his deeper target volume, making him best suited for DFS tournaments or as a WR2/FLEX where you need upside. I do like his salary far more than Harrison's.

Greg Dortch

Dortch brings short-area volume and works best as a salary-saving DFS punt play on full-PPR platforms.

DraftKings and FanDuel Salaries (Week 13)

Quarterback

Jacoby Brissett: DK $5,800 FD $7,600

Running Backs

Zonovan “Bam” Knight: DK $5,200 FD $6,000

Michael Carter: DK $4,200 FD $4,800

Tight End

Trey McBride: DK $7,800 FD $8,300

Wide Receivers

Marvin Harrison Jr.: DK $6,000 FD $6,700

Michael Wilson: DK $5,900 FD $7,100

Greg Dortch: DK $4,600 FD $5,200

Starts and Sits

Start With Confidence

Zonovan “Bam” Knight: Leads the backfield and carries touchdown equity.

Trey McBride: Elite volume and one of the most consistent TEs in fantasy.

Jacoby Brissett: A solid streaming quarterback and DFS salary-saver.

Start With Caution

Marvin Harrison Jr.: A high-volume WR1/2 with splash-play potential.

Flex Starts

Michael Carter: Deep-league FLEX with a PPR-leaning role.

Michael Wilson: Upside-based WR3 or DFS tournament play.

Greg Dortch: Strong value piece on PPR-heavy DFS sites.

Sit, Please.

Cardinals D/ST: Viable only as a DFS dart; not a strong season-long play this week.

RB depth pieces: Any non-Knight/Carter back is unlikely to see relevant volume.

DFS Lineup Strategy

Cash Games (50/50s, Head-to-Heads)

Build around Brissett, Knight, and McBride for the combination of value and stable volume.

Many experts are calling for Harrison Jr. in cash lineups if your salary structure allows. I prefer Michael Wilson, but it's really a toss up this week.

Dortch becomes a strong salary-relief option when paying up at other positions.

Tournaments (GPPs)

Primary Stacks:

Brissett + Harrison Jr. + McBride

Brissett + McBride + Dortch (more affordable)

Feel confident in swapping out Michael Wilson for MHJ or Greg Dortch if you like that play more.

RB Leverage Plays:

Knight will carry some ownership, but he remains viable due to price and opportunity.

Carter becomes an interesting pivot in multi-entry contests.

Other Considerations:

Buccaneers WRs or tight ends pair naturally with Cardinals stacks in game scripts projecting a higher passing volume.

TLDR: Bam Knight is trending up. With the backfield thinned by injuries and Knight showing steady efficiency, he’s shaping up as one of the sneakiest mid-range RB plays on the slate. Combined with McBride’s weekly reliability and Harrison’s (or Wilson's) explosive upside, Arizona remains a surprisingly rich fantasy play heading into December.

