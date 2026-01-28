Mock Draft Roundup: There's a Clear Favorite for Cardinals Pick

It's been a minute since we had a 2026 NFL Draft mock round-up, and with draft season in near full effect, it feels as good a time as ever to see what everyone's opinions are regarding what the Arizona Cardinals should do with the third overall pick.

With the 2025 season nearly over, some of the big names in the draft industry are pumping out their mocks on a regular basis. It gives us more mocks to look at, but now there's some name-brand pundits out there to stir up more conversations.

As per usual, I have included my own pick from my latest mock draft, a full seven-round Cardinals-exclusive themed around this year's College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Fair warning, there was quite a bit of consensus across the web for these mock drafts, but it's a player I don't think Cardinals fans would have too much trouble getting behind.

My pick: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Richie Bradshaw: Yes, Rueben Bain is a better value at 1.03 than Mauigoa is, but there's a steeper drop-off at offensive tackle than edge rusher in this class. That, and the Cardinals have a larger need at right tackle, with Josh Sweat answering part of the team's pass-rushing issues.

Mauigoa is a great right tackle prospect, as we've seen over the last handful of draft classes. Even the pundits preferring him to kick inside to guard at the next level still project him to be elite. The Cardinals need help at either spot on the right side of the line, but he's exactly what they need to stabilize the tackle spot and give their next quarterback a better pocket to succeed in.

NFL.com: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Oct 18, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; Utah Utes offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) waits for the play against the BYU Cougars during the first half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Daniel Jeremiah says, "The big question is who will be playing quarterback for the Cardinals in 2026, but there’s no clear QB answer for them at this point in the draft. They make a selection that will benefit whoever ends up under center. Fano has the versatility to play four different spots on the O-line (all but center) if needed."

Bucky Brooks says, "The Cardinals must determine if Kyler Murray remains the franchise quarterback. If his time in the desert is indeed done, as many have speculated, the lack of QB depth in the 2026 draft class could prompt the team to look elsewhere for help at the game's most important position. In this case, Arizona adds a foundational piece to its struggling offensive line, which contributed to a 38.7% pressure allowed rate -- the fourth-highest mark in the league in 2025, per Next Gen Stats."

Our take: I appreciate that Jeremiah and Brooks are in consensus on the Cardinals drafting a right tackle to solidify the offensive line. Jeremiah notes that Fano can play any spot on the line besides center, which lines him up for a starting role at three of five spots. Brooks is also in favor of upgrading the offensive line, especially considering the weak quarterback class.

Pro Football Focus: Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Dalton Wasserman says, "The Cardinals’ defense severely underwhelmed this season despite possessing a decent amount of talent. Josh Sweat was the only edge defender on the roster to earn at least a 70.0 pass-rush grade, and the linebacker unit ranked 23rd in the NFL in PFF grade. Reese could help at either position after posting an 86.5 run-defense grade and tallying 27 pressures in his final season at Ohio State."

Our take: Reese is perhaps the most fascinating prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. He played linebacker for the Buckeyes, but he reminds me a lot of the way we perceived Micah Parsons coming out of Penn State. A move to edge rusher full-time could be in Reese's future, but his athleticism is sky-high. Wasserman noted as much courtesy of PFF's grading system, where Reese excelled in pass-rushing grades. The Cardinals could fall into old habits and experiment with an athletic specimen at linebacker, or they could relax and let him do his thing. With the amount of veterans around him, it shouldn't be rocket science to get Reese on the field and make an impact early in his career.

There's One Prospect That Dominates Cardinals Mock Drafts

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) walks off the field after the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

ESPN: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Mel Kiper said: "Mauigoa would have just missed the chance to join his brother, linebacker Kiko Mauigoa, with the Jets, but I still have Francis as a top-three pick thanks to his mauling play style, experience (41 career starts) and overall consistency as a blocker. Since Kelvin Beachum is a free agent, Mauigoa could slide in at right tackle and help spring James Conner and Trey Benson for big runs next season. The quarterback situation is still unsettled, but no matter who is under center, the protection has to be right."

Our take: Get ready for a run of Mauigoa picks, starting with the godfather of the NFL Draft. Kiper cuts right to the chase here and stands on business to call Mauigoa a top-three pick and credits his experience and mauling play style. He notes that Beachum is a free agent, but so is Jonah Williams, which makes this pick that much stronger in Kiper's defense of his pick. Kiper ends with the note that it doesn't matter who starts under center while this offensive line works to get their stuff together.

CBS Sports: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Blake Brockermeyer said: "Francis Mauigoa excelled during the Hurricanes' playoff run and has been a model of consistency over the past two seasons at right tackle. He's thickly built with excellent power and can move defenders against their will in the run game. He's above average in pass protection with good technique and the feet to play in space. He also has some versatility to kick inside if needed, plus strong leadership and extensive experience as a three-year starter at Miami."

Our take: Brockermeyer is a fan of Mauigoa's build and prowess as a run blocker and balance in pass protection. As is the case for most, Brockermeyer mentions potentially moving Mauigoa inside if needed, but three years of starting experience at right tackle is the big sell here. That starting experience is great for a potentially smoother transition to the pros, but his leadership experience with the Hurricanes could also transition quickly for him to inherit a role in a rebuilding offensive line room.

Yahoo! Sports: Francis Mauigoa, OT/OG, Miami

Nate Tice said: "The Cardinals have question marks at head coach and quarterback, and could feasibly draft just about any position here and it would make sense given the state of their roster. Other players in this class might rise as pure offensive tackles, but Mauigoa has earned the right for a chance at right tackle at the next level. Mauigoa is a mauling run blocker with clean technique who seldom gets caught out of position. Whether he ends up at right tackle or kicks inside to guard, he is a great fit for a Cardinals team that desperately needs more talent up front to complement left tackle Paris Johnson Jr., who has shown flashes of future stardom but got caught up in this franchise’s messiness."

Our take: Tice is one of the few to label Mauigoa as both an offensive tackle and offensive guard, and not just touch on that detail in his explanation. Of course, Tice makes the case for a potential move before stating he is a great fit for a desperate offensive line. Couldn't say it better myself.

The Draft Network: Francis Mauigoa, OL, Miami

Keith Sanchez said: "The Arizona Cardinals have plenty of holes throughout the roster and could go in a multitude of directions with the No. 3 pick. The most logical pick for the Cardinals that could have an instant positive impact on this team would be to draft Francis Mauigoa. Mauigoa is a versatile offensive lineman and an immediate plug-and-play starter. The quarterback position for the Cardinals may be a question, but whoever is under center in 2026 will need strong protection up front."

Our take: Sanchez isn't wrong when he says the Cardinals could visit several avenues for addressing the roster. Arizona needs help at running back, edge rusher, and linebacker, along with secondary and wide receiver depth. Then you have the need for a new quarterback, which is a massive problem in itself. However, the offensive line is still the move here for Sanchez, and he uses my favorite (and over-used) terminology that Mauigoa is a "plug-and-play starter." Is it a boring phrase? No doubt, but it rings true for Mauigoa.

