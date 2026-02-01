Post-Senior Bowl Mock Draft: What Each Team Should Do, Including the Cardinals

It's hard to believe the Senior Bowl is already past us, meaning you can just smell the NFL draft being just a few short months away.

We still have a ton of offseason to go before we head to Pittsburgh in late April — that also means it’s mock draft time.

The first of February brings us a fresh mock, one that has a run on offensive lineman early:

1. Las Vegas Raiders - Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) smiles on the podium after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This one isn’t hard. The Raiders need a lot of help, and Geno Smith clearly is not the answer. Fernando Mendoza brings that winning mentality the Raiders need. He completed a Heisman season with a 90.7 PFF rating and a 129.4 passer rating, all while racking up 41 touchdowns.

After leading the Hoosiers to a perfect season and national championship, the No.1 pick is next on the list of accolades.

2. New York Jets - Arvell Reese, EDGE, Ohio State

The Jets are another team that need a lot of help. They currently have picks 2 and 16 in the first round, and with Dante Moore going back to school, that shakes things up a bit in this quarterback class.

Arvell Reese is a bit of a project. He doesn’t have a ton of upper body strength. But, his consistency in his two seasons with Ohio State has him climbing up draft boards, notably racking up 6.5 sacks this season with the Buckeyes. The Jets’ defense was among one of the worst in the league, so it's only fitting to start on the defensive side of the ball. Reese would be a strong addition.

3. Arizona Cardinals - Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

The Cardinals are one of those teams where they can essentially go almost anywhere with this pick and not screw it up. However, the Cardinals need a guy to put on the opposite side of Paris Johnson Jr. to anchor the right side of the line. Not only that, they need a guy who can be a menace to his opponents.

Francis Mauigoa is a guy who can do it all. He excels as a right tackle, but can play on both sides. He posted a 71.4 PFF pass blocking grade, which ranked fourth among ACC tackles over the last two seasons. In over 500+ pass-blocking snaps, Mauigoa gave up two or less sacks each year for the Hurricanes. The Cardinals need more help up front. Mauigoa is a guy that can do just that.

4. Tennessee Titans - Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

The Titans are another team who need a lot of work. Cam Ward somehow threw for over 3000 passing yards, which is actually quite impressive. If the Titans want Ward to be their franchise guy, they need to do everything in their power to give him adequate protection.

Fano plugs in as a guy who can do just that from Day 1.

5. New York Giants - Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

The Giants could go a few different ways to start their draft. But with the top-tier offensive line talent going away early, the Giants need to capitalize on the best one available at pick number five. Jermaine Eluemunor and Evan Neal are both set to hit free agency, and it seems hard to believe that both those guys will be getting paid by the Giants.

Obviously it depends on what the board looks like. But it would be very smart for the Giants to continue to build protection around Jaxson Dart. There are offensive line prospects in this class that might take a few years to develop, though Caleb Lomu is a guy the Giants can develop into a true franchise cornerstone guy up front.

6. Cleveland Browns - Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs (2) celebrates after sacking Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) in the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Browns need help in quite a few places. If they start on the defensive side of the ball, taking arguably the best guy available in Caleb Downs makes perfect sense for them. They’re also going to be losing a lot of depth in their secondary once free agency opens up.

Downs would be a perfect guy to start with that secondary rebuild process with instant impact ability to help turn things around starting immediately.

7. Washington Commanders - Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Jordyn Tyson had some injuries this season, but he’s still absolutely worthy of being a top pick this year. Washington has a really weird receiver room. They overpaid Terry McLaurin, traded for Deebo Samuel and don’t really have a lot of depth outside of that.

That means it’s time for them to start getting younger in their receiver room while also helping Jayden Daniels in the proces. Tyson would be a great start to that process and give the Commanders another jolt to their offense.

8. New Orleans Saints - Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Tyler Shough had an impressive rookie campaign and despite him not doing a ton for a small portion of the season, the second half put him in the rookie of the year race. Chris Olave had a career year posting 1,163 yards receiving, but they’re going to need another guy next to him after Rashid Shaheed was traded to Seattle.

Tate brings a high IQ and elite route running skills to the table for New Orleans and easily could be WR1 in this class.

9. Kansas City Chiefs - Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

This to me is one of those match-made in heaven picks. There’s a very high possibility both Isaiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt hit free agency this offseason. In an offense that always aims to be atop the league, they'll need a suitable RB1 carrying the load into 2026.

Love would be the perfect replacement. He brings strong versatility to the table and is one of the best running prospects we've seen in recent memory.

10. Cincinnati Bengals - David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

The Bengals need a guy who can get to the quarterback. When you’re going up against guys like Lamar Jackson twice a year, you need a guy like David Bailey. He was a significant part in the Red Raiders’ success this season. His high motor and explosiveness are exactly what the Bengals need right now.

11. Miami Dolphins - Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) celebrates after a defensive stop Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. LSU Tigers won 17-10. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mansoor Delane brings a ton of versatility to the table as a cornerback. He is a guy who can make plays from just about anywhere throughout the secondary.

The Dolphins are also another team that could virtually start in a lot of places and not really screw it up. But after hiring Jeff Hafley as their next head coach, the Dolphins could look to beef up their defense first with one of the best secondary players in the class.

12. Dallas Cowboys - Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

The Dallas Cowboys need to replace Micah Parsons after trading him to the Green Bay Packers. Quinnen Williams was a massive get for Jerry Jones, and the Cowboys have a strong offense, but also have some crucial decisions to make about whether they want to pay George Pickens and keep Javonte Williams.

If they are smart, they will do both. As far as the draft goes, it would make the most sense for them to start defensively. Jacob Rodriguez had a sensational season at Texas Tech and was even putting himself in the Heisman race at times throughout the season. He brings consistency and a ton of athleticism to the table for a Cowboys defense that needs it.

13. Los Angeles Rams (via Falcons)- Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

The secondary became a problem for the Rams at times during the season, as they were exposed and kept games close against teams they had no business doing so with. Jermod McCoy is everything you want in a corner. He is coming off a torn ACL, which could affect his draft stock a little bit. But if the Rams want somebody they can develop in their secondary, McCoy would be an excellent bet.

14. Baltimore Ravens - Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sometimes it seems as if the Ravens magically have guys falling right to their laps in the first round. It happened with Kyle Hamilton, and you could certainly make the argument that it happened with Malaki Starks. They traded Odafe Oweh to the Chargers during the season., and it's time for a replacement.

Bain is simply the best guy available. He recorded five sacks in the playoff run alone for the Hurricanes, flashing elite athleticism and strong physicality for a Baltimore defense historically known for dominating in the exact way he did for Miami.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Mike Evans has had arguably a Hall of Fame career for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But he’s also getting up there in age and was hit with major injuries this past season. Chris Godwin continues to struggle with injuries in his own right while Emeka Egbuka had a strong rookie campaign for Tampa Bay.

It might be time for the Buccaneers to start getting younger on the offensive side of the ball. Makai Lemon brings elite ball skills and athleticism to the table after making good on his potential at USC.

16. New York Jets (via Colts) - Olaivavega Ioane, OG, Penn State

Alijah Vera-Tucker could be hitting free agency for the Jets, so they’ll have some big decisions to make there. They drafted Olu Fashanu a few years ago to helpe steady their line and depending on who their quarterback is next season, continuing to build protection could be the move here. How about getting another guy from State College?

17. Detroit Lions - Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

The Lions have Penei Sewell locked in for the future. But they still seem to be figuring out that other tackle spot. Kadyn Proctor has a tremendous amount of upside. He still has some skills to polish up, surely, but he would be the perfect guy to stick on that other tackle spot for the Lions and potentially anchor for years to come.

18. Minnesota Vikings - Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

The Vikings signed Brian Flores to an extension this offseason, keeping the aggressive defensive coordinator around. However, Harrison Smith is likely entering retirement — so it is time to beef up that secondary and get younger. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is a guy with a ton of athleticism and brings elite vision to the table.

The Vikings need a guy who can make plays from all over the secondary. McNeil-Warren can do just that.

19. Carolina Panthers - Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) gestures after a first down against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Tetairoa McMillan had an impressive rookie campaign for the Panthers. But, Bryce Young is going to need more help than that if they'll reach new heights. How about a guy to stick next to McMillan who brings elite speed and ball skills with an exceptional root tree?

Branch is on the other end of that equation. If you combine that with a big body weapon like McMillan, Carolina could quickly become a force to be reckoned with in the NFC South.

20. Dallas Cowboys (via Packers) - Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

The Cowboys continue to beef up this side of the ball, and wisely do so with Faulk. Some analysts think Faulk is a bit of a project, though his true ability to get to the quarterback is what stands out, and it’s exactly what Dallas needs.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers - KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

The Steelers do not really have anybody outside DK Metcalf on the offensive side of the ball. He was the only guy who had over 500 receiving yards for Pittsburgh. That’s a problem. KC Concepcion’s yards after capability and physicality can help with that — regardless of who is throwing him the rock next year in Pittsburgh.

22. Los Angeles Chargers - Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

The Chargers need more guys on the defense who can wreck havoc and get to the quarterback, especially with losing Khalil Mack and other members of the front seven to free agency. Having a guy like Peter Woods will help offset some of those losses while injecting youth into the defensive line, too.

23. Philadelphia Eagles - Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

It seems possible A.J. Brown will not be an Eagles uniform next season, and if that's true, the Eagles are going to need a legitimate and suitable replacement for him. Denzel Boston screams consistency and brings a ton of on the table for a Philadelphia offense that simply needs more of that.

24. Cleveland Browns (via Jaguars) - Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

It is likely Cleveland is going into next season with Shedeur Sanders as their starting quarterback, which could be viewed as kind of a low risk/high reward situation if you ask me. That means they’re going to need to give him some protection up front. Monroe Freeling may not necessarily be ready to start immediately, but many analysts love his potential to develop into a franchise cornerstone guy.

25. Chicago Bears - Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

After Chicago flashed what they could do with Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson's partnership on offense, tt's time to give Dennis Allen some more help on defense. Caleb Banks brings a ton of size and upper body strength to the table that could be an immediate impact for the Bears in a NFC North that again projects as tough in 2026.

26. Buffalo Bills - Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

The defense became a big problem for Buffalo this season. They could certainly go the wide receiver route, but with this board, there really is not a jaw-dropping name that stands out. So, time to beef up the inside of that defense. Kayden MacDonald would be a great compliment to Ed Oliver as Buffalo hopes for a different fate under new head coach Joe Brady.

27. San Francisco 49ers - CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

CJ Allen needs a little bit more polishing as a pass rusher. But his ability to stop the run is certainly at an elite level. The 49ers need to build more depth in their linebacker room. Plus with Fred Warner coming off an injury, Allen would be a nice compliment for him and the 49ers defense while also potentially taking over future duties in Warner's place as well.

28. Houston Texans - Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Houston could start on the offensive side of the ball. But you definitely can’t go wrong with beefing up that Super Bowl-caliber defense under DeMeco Ryans. Colton Hood brings a ton of speed, hip mobility and athleticism to the table.

29. Los Angeles Rams - Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

I really want to put Trinidad Chambliss here. As of right now, the NCAA rejected his waiver to play another season with Ole Miss. But, there is still a ton of offseason left, and we’ve already been seen reports about the potential of that getting flipped. The Rams need a new quarterback for the post-Matthew Stafford era and Simpson could very well be next in line for Los Angeles.

30. Denver Broncos - Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

The Denver Broncos had a sensational season after making it to the AFC championship game. They could essentially go in quite a few different places to kick off their draft in the spring. How about starting by beefing up the defensive side of the ball? Akheem Mesidor is up there in age, and he does have a bit of an injury history. But, there are plenty of times where we’ve seen teams overlook that. His talent is definitely there to help an elite-level team like the Denver Broncos.

31. New England Patriots - R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

The New England Patriots are going up against quarterbacks like Josh Allen twice a year, and that means they’re going to need more help getting to the quarterback on a consistent basis. R Mason Thomas would be another elite-level player who brings a ton of experience and a high motor to the table, something Mike Vrabel would love.

32. Seattle Seahawks - Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

Seattle is coming off an impressive year, making it to the Super Bowl in just their second season under Mike Macdonald. They could look to beef up the defensive side even more by taking a guy like Jake Golday, who can make plays from all over the field. That would be just the player for Seattle.