Cardinals, Raiders Set for High-Stakes Weekend With Same Super Bowl Coach

It's a duel in the desert.

The Arizona Cardinals are hoping to complete their coaching search soon, and after eight teams have filled their open vacancies, just the Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders remain standing with no clear picture in sight.

Perhaps because they're gunning for the same candidate.

Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is expected to take interviews with both organizations this weekend, according to multiple reports.

From Peter Schrager on X:

"Both LV & Arizona have the opportunity to meet w/ Klint Kubiak again before the SB. That timing is typically mutually agreed upon by team, candidate, and in this case -- the Seahawks. The expectation is that both LV and Arizona will take that opportunity to do so this weekend."

Per NFL rules, Kubiak is not allowed to speak with teams during the week of the Super Bowl, meaning Las Vegas and Arizona will have to wait until Feb. 9 at the earliest (the day after the big game) to officially hire Kubiak.

That's if he so desires, as there's reports circulating around his potential interest in returning to Seattle for another season with his eyes set on the 2027 coaching cycle.

The outside narrative is it's Kubiak-or-bust for the Raiders while Arizona has an outside shot at best. The Cardinals previously had Mike LaFleur in for a two-day in-person interview, though he left Arizona without a deal according to NFL insider Mike Garafolo.

The Raiders don't appear to be in a vastly better spot than Arizona, though when you consider Las Vegas has a projected $80 million in cap space and rights to the No. 1 overall pick (which is expected to be used on Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza) that is enticing for potential candidates.

The Cardinals still have something to offer, however, especially for an offensive mind like Kubiak — who would be able to utilize the talents Trey McBride, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson among others.

This wouldn't be the first time Arizona has waited until after the Super Bowl to make a hire, as they did so with previous head coach Jonathan Gannon back in 2023. Gannon lasted three seasons before being fired at the end of 2025, finishing with a 15-36 record as their leader.

