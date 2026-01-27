Cardinals Thrown Curveball in Latest Mock Draft

The Arizona Cardinals have several dominoes that need to fall before they can begin fully preparing for the 2026 NFL Draft, though their third overall pick still looms large as we're months away from Arizona being on the clock.

While the Cardinals finalize their head coach search and make tough decision on the roster, most notably Kyler Murray, Arizona's top pick will look to serve as a bridge to impact the organization both immediately and for years to come.

While most draft analysts have the Cardinals picking Miami Hurricanes offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa, Daniel Jeremiah's first mock draft has them going a different direction on the same path.

Cardinals Thrown Curveball in Daniel Jeremiah's Mock Draft

The Cardinals, sticking at the third overall pick, see Fernando Mendoza and Arvell Reese go ahead of them before taking Utah Utes offensive tackle Spencer Fano.

"The big question is who will be playing quarterback for the Cardinals in 2026, but there’s no clear QB answer for them at this point in the draft," Jeremiah said. "They make a selection that will benefit whoever ends up under center. Fano has the versatility to play four different spots on the O-line (all but center) if needed."

It feels like a matter of preference between Fano/Mauigoa, as both appear to be extremely capable tackles at the next level — which is something the Cardinals desperately need moving into next season.

While Paris Johnson Jr. anchors down the left side of the line, the Cardinals don't have a long-term answer at right tackle.

Previous starter Jonah Williams is seeing his two-year contract run up, and a mix of poor play and injuries over the course of the season. Swing tackle Kelvin Beachum could also be on the verge of retirement, which takes another option off the board.

Fano projects as a person the Cardinals can plug into right tackle and play immediately.

Arizona has a few different options available for them past offensive tackle, with positions such as edge rusher also being viable options. If Reese were to drop at three, that would be a strong option to consider.

Fano wouldn't be a sexy name. He wouldn't sell jerseys or fill seats on name value alone, though he'll solidify the other side of the line for years to come.

