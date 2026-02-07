Pre-Super Bowl 2026 NFL Mock Draft: Every Team’s Blueprint, Including Cardinals

Now that the Arizona Cardinals have their new head coach in Mike LaFleur, we can now turn our attention heavily into the NFL draft.

To check out our Post-Senior Bowl mock draft, you can click here.

How have things changed since? With the Super Bowl now here, here's what each team should do:

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) an D'Angelo Ponds (5) kiss the trophy after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There really isn’t much to say. The Raiders need a quarterback, and Fernando Mendoza is arguably the best QB in this draft class. Plus, it seems hard to believe the Raiders would make a splash at a quarterback who is already in the league like Lamar Jackson or Kyler Murray. So, this makes the most sense for them to do, especially after muffing on the Geno Smith signing.

2. New York Jets: Spencer Fano, OT Utah

I sent Arvell Reese to the Jets last week. But let’s switch gears to the offensive side of the ball. The Jets seem like they’re doing a full reset at quarterback. So, with a deep offensive line class, the talent will likely be off the board early. So, why not take advantage early.

The Jets have two firsts in this year’s draft. It would be smart to start building on that offensive line more, especially with Alijah Vera-Tucker becoming a pending free agent this offseason.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Arvell Reese, EDGE, Ohio State

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) moves the ball while defended by Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) in the fourth quarter during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The Cardinals need a ton of help on defense, and this would be a great pick to kick off the Mike LaFleur era. Arvell Reese is a talented athlete who racked up 6.5 sacks this season with Ohio State. He is versatile and has the talent to play as an off-ball linebacker, if given the opportunity.

Sure, Mike LaFleur is an offensive minded coach. But Reese is a guy the Cardinals can develop into an elite defensive piece for their future.

4. Tennessee Titans: Francis Maguioa, OT, Miami

This is a deep offensive line class, and it seems likely they will be off the board early. So, that is a perfect opportunity for the Titans to take advantage early by continuing to build a strong front five for Cam Ward.

Francis Maguioa is arguably one of the best offensive line talent in this draft class, with his size and athleticism, he would be an immediate Day 1 starter on the Titans.

5. New York Giants: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

The Giants need to keep building their offensive line. But the talent is coming off the board early. So, it’s time to turn their attention to another position of need, the secondary. Jermod McCoy has a ton of upside to be an elite corner in the NFL. But obviously there are some concerns with his injury history, after suffering a torn ACL in January 2025, which sidelined him for all of this season.

He is a first round talent and would be a perfect guy for the Giants to develop into an elite defensive piece for John Harbaugh.

6. Cleveland Browns : Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

The Browns need a lot of help in a lot of different areas. With Shadeur Sanders likely getting the QB1 nod for next season, the Browns need to give him more offensive weapons. Jordyn Tyson missed a bit of time this season with an injury.

But he is arguably the best receiver in this class, and he goes to Cleveland to catch passes from Sanders.

7. Washington Commanders: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The Commanders are an old team. Maybe it’s just me, but they might be in trouble, especially with the Giants slowly on the rise. They need a lot of help. So, it’s time to give Jayden Daniels more weapons. Carnell Tate is the best wide receiver option on the board here.

8. New Orleans Saints: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

The Saints need quite a bit of help. Their secondary really struggled last season. Mansoor Delane really excels as a run defender. This is a talented cornerback class at the top of the board here. Delane certainly makes a case as the best cornerback in the draft.

With McCoy’s injuries, Delane could be the first one off the board. But he’s the second one here, and he would be a great fit for the New Orleans Saints.

9: Kansas City Chiefs: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Some of my picks might be repeats from last week, and this is one of them. It seems likely that the Chiefs could lose Isaiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt in free agency. Jeremiyah Love would be a match made in heaven selection for the Kansas City Chiefs.

10: Cincinnati Bengals: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2) tackles Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) runs with the ball during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn ImagesCaleb Downs | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Bengals really don’t have a lot of excuses to not start on the defensive side of the ball. Daxton Hill is set to become a free agent after next season. Caleb Downs would be the perfect replacement for him. He displays a ton of versatility, athleticism and can make plays from all over the field. Perfect selection here for the Bengals.

11. Miami Dolphins: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Jeff Hafley gets his guy here on defense in Texas Tech’s David Bailey. Bailey was one of the talented players on that Red Raiders defense, and was a big reason why Texas Tech made it as far as they did in the playoffs.

He brings insane athleticism and a winning mentality to the Dolphins. This would be a smart pick for them.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

The Dallas Cowboys need to find somebody to fill the void of Micah Parsons. Quinnen Williams was a massive addition for them on defense. But they are going to need more than that, especially in a division, and even in a conference that is only getting stronger. Styles fits a strong position of need here.

13. Los Angeles Rams: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

Avieon Terrell is one of the best corners available on this draft board who excels in the run game. The Rams were a bit inconsistent in the secondary this season, and if there's any weakness for Los Angeles, it'd be their cornerback room.

Terrell’s versatility is one of the things that stands out most that makes him playable across the board for the Rams.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

The Ravens kick off the Jesse Minter era by taking Keldric Faulk. He had a disappointing season in 2025 with just two sacks, but his elite tape comes in 2024 where he racked up seven. Baltimore would love to add a pass rusher to the mix, and Faulk fits the bill here.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Kenyon Sadiq is arguably the best tight end on the board here. With Cade Otton becoming a free agent, the Buccaneers will likely need to look for his replacement, Sadiq can be that guy.

He is not your ideal size for an NFL tight end. But he is a proven playmaker. He would be a perfect addition for an already fun Tampa Bay offense.

16. New York Jets: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

KC Concepcion is a big-bodied receiver who excels after the catch. That is exactly what the Jets need alongside Garrett Wilson on offense. Regardless of who their quarterback is, New York needs more splash playmakers, and Concepcion is a capable home-run hitter.

17. Detroit Lions: Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

The Lions really need to build their secondary more. They need more than just Brian Branch making plays consistently. Brandon Cisse brings elite athleticism and physicality to the table. He is that perfect, prototypical build you want in a corner.

18. Minnesota Vikings: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

The Vikings extended Christian Darrisaw for the future, which was a smart move. But there is a part of me that is a little uncertain as to who the starting quarterback of the Minnesota Vikings will be next season.

Regardless of who the Vikings have playing at quarterback, they need help up front to protect the passer. Proctor is a guy they can plug and play here.

19. Carolina Panthers: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

The Panthers do not really have a lot of help for Bryce Young outside of Tet McMillan. Makai Lemon would be the perfect player to slide next to McMillan.

Lemon plays bigger than he actually is. Standing at 5-foot-11, he has terrific ball skills, dropping just one pass the entire season in 2025.

20. Dallas Cowboys: Emmanuel McNeill-Warren, S, Toledo

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren has the perfect size for an NFL safety. The Toledo safety has been flying up draft boards even before the Senior Bowl. Dallas adds another stud to their defense here.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

It might be a bit of a reach here for Denzel Boston, but the Steelers desperately need it. Pittsburgh had just one guy, DK Metcalf, who had over 500 receiving yards last season. That is a problem. Denzel Boston would be the perfect guy to put next to Metcalf and kick the Mike McCarthy era off the right way.

22. Los Angeles, Chargers: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

With the Chiefs selecting their running back of the future in this draft class and the Raiders/Broncos selecting theirs last year, it's time for the Chargers to find a guy who can excel at stopping the run.

That is where CJ Allen comes in. Many analysts had him near the top of the run-defense ranking category throughout his collegiate career at Georgia and in a division that only is improving, the Chargers need more security within the front seven.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

The Eagles need to keep getting younger up from to protect Jalen Hurts. Monroe Freeling is not the most versatile, and he does not have a ton of elite tape to show. But he excels the most at right tackle. Plus, Howie Roseman loves taking his Georgia guys, especially on defense.

How about starting a trend of offensive guys, starting with Freeling? He would be the perfect guy to develop up front for Philadelphia.

24. Cleveland Browns: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

We took a receiver for Cleveland in the early first round. Now, it is time to start protecting their quarterback. Caleb Lomu brings a ton of experience to the table after tallying over 1,600 snaps at Utah, all while giving up just two sacks.

25. Chicago Bears: Dillon Thieneman, S Oregon

Dillon Thieneman brings a ton of collegiate experience to the table. This might be a bit too rich of a pick at 25, but it is a pretty talented safety class. We could see as many as three going in the first round alone. I mean, I already had two of them picked before 25. Jaquan Brisker is set to become a free agent in 2026 and the Bears are going to need a replacement for him.

26. Buffalo Bills: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

So this one is interesting. If the board looks like this and you are Buffalo, you might want to look at trading down. All of the receivers are off the board and they really need a true WR1. But instead, we are going to keep protecting Josh Allen by taking Clemson’s Blake Miller.

He is not the most versatile, but he brings plenty of experience to the table, starting 54 games at right tackle. His foot work is a bit inconsistent, but that is coachable.

27. San Francisco 49ers: Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

The San Francisco 49ers really need a true WR1. They are headed for a divorce with Brandon Aiyuk, and they really do not have any established threats outside of Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle. Zachariah Branch brings a ton of speed to the table and took a step forward in his last season at Georgia.

28. Houston Texans: Emmanuel Pregnon, OG, Oregon

Emmanuel Pregnon is one of the best names available, and Houston absolutely needs to start protecting their quarterback more, especially in the interior. Pregnon excels as a run blocker, and that is just what Houston needs. Great value here at pick 28, too.

29. Los Angeles Rams: Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss

Okay. I am going to do it. With the 29th pick in the 2026 NFL draft, the Los Angeles football Rams select Trinidad Chambliss, quarterback, Ole Miss. I put Ty Simpson at 29 here to the Rams last week But Chambliss emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the country and arguably the best in the SEC, going neck and neck with Ty Simpson.

Matthew Stafford announced in his MVP acceptance speech that he was coming back for another season and this is not a very strong quarterback class — but if the Rams want to take a guy who is guaranteed to sit in his first year at least, barring any injuries, this would be the perfect opportunity to take a guy like Chambliss.

30. Denver Broncos: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Justin Strnad and Alex Singleton are set to his free agency this spring. That means Denver could look for their replacement and another guy to bolster their impressive defense. Jacob Rodriguez might be one of those guys who could be that surprising player to sneak into the first round, and it would make sense, especially for a team like the Broncos.

Rodriguez brings a winning mentality and even put himself in the Heisman race at points of the season in 2025.

31. New England Patriots: Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

The value at wide receiver at pick 31 here likely is not there. I would make the argument that Kayshon Boutte should be extended by the Patriots, they still have Stefon Diggs and they should not be trading for AJ Brown.

I have been on the other side of that argument for so long. But Diggs had himself an impressive 1000+ yard season, and Boutte really emerged in his final season of his rookie contract with the Patriots. That means New England kicks off their draft on the defensive side of the ball by taking a guy who excels on the inside in Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks.

32. Seattle Seahawks: LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama

LT Overton was projected in several first round mock drafts about a year ago. His size is not necessarily your prototypical NFL edge rusher. Standing at 6-foot-5 and 278 pounds, he excels as a pass rusher. He would be the perfect player for Seattle to net.