1 Lesson Cardinals Can Learn From Each Super Bowl Team

The Arizona Cardinals were once again bystanders to Super Bowl festivities, which isn't exactly an outlier in their franchise history. The Cardinals have been to the big game just once in the 2008 season while appearing in the NFC championship game last in 2015.

The Cardinals aren't exactly synonymous with postseason success, though that's a trend new head coach Mike LaFleur hopes to buck moving into the 2026 season.

It won't be an easy road to get back to the Super Bowl, especially in a stacked division that doesn't seem to be fading any time soon.

However, now that the confetti has fallen in Santa Clara, the entire league will get to work on prepping for 2026.

Here's a lesson the Cardinals can learn from both the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots:

From New England: Getting Your QB Matters

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

I'd like to take a step back and look at the season as a whole for New England, where Drake Maye elevated his game to new heights and was in the closest race for an MVP since 2003 before ultimately falling short.

He fell short in the Super Bowl, too — but for Cardinals fans clamoring to that — those are champagne problems Arizona would love to have.

The Patriots' rebuild was sped-up in a post-Tom Brady dynasty thanks to Maye's presence, and that just highlights how important it is to get a viable franchise passer to build around.

LaFleur currently has Jacoby Brissett and Kyler Murray as options in the desert. Brissett, at best, is a bridge quarterback while the jury very clearly is still out on Murray's place in the NFL quarterback hierarchy.

And you know what they say about having quarterbacks — if you have two to like, you don't truly have any.

Arizona, at some point, needs to get their quarterback of the future and escape the purgatory they're currently in.

From Seattle: Defense Wins Championships

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (0) and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) react after a play during the first quarter against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

That, legitimately, was one of the more impressive defensive performances in recent Super Bowl history.

Seattle's defense dominated the NFL's No. 2 scoring offense from start to finish, allowing New England's first score in the fourth quarter.

The most notable, and perhaps eye-opening facet of Super Bowl LX, was Seattle's 52.8% pressure rate. The Seahawks reached Maye six times and added a defensive touchdown to the mix as well.

The Cardinals are awfully familiar with Seattle's stout defense, but to see each level of the unit dominate on the game's biggest stage — that serves as a reminder where even in a league that leans heavily towards the offense, defenses undoubtedly still win championships.

And while LaFleur will surely upgrade the Cardinals' offense, their defensive play-caller is still one of the more important decisions Arizona will make this offseason.

There's talent, there, surely. Maybe not Seahawks-level, though a healthy defense was a major reason why Cardinals fans were expecting a playoff berth in 2025.

Nailing their defensive coordinator hire won't promise a Super Bowl ring, though if any fans needed a reminder of just how important that side of the ball is, last night's game was quick reality check.

