Should Cardinals Re-Sign Veteran Tackle in Free Agency?

The Arizona Cardinals are slowly piecing together their coaching staff after hiring head coach Mike LaFleur, and before you know it, NFL free agency will be here.

The Cardinals, sitting around $40 million in cap space, are expected once again to potentially be players on the open market after spending a massive amount last offseason.

While outside names are sure to arrive to Arizona, the Cardinals have their own group of pending free agents to weigh decisions on.

In the first of our stay or go series debating the status of Cardinals free agents entering 2026, we'll start with the most expensive in right tackle Jonah Williams:

Should Cardinals Re-Sign Jonah Williams?

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Jonah Williams (73) walks off the field after the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Cardinals initially brought Williams in to play at right tackle in the 2024 offseason in hopes of anchoring the right side of the line with Paris Johnson Jr. moving to the left — and while Johnson has held his end of the bargain, Williams has not.

Williams has played just 15 games over the course of two seasons in Arizona due to injuries. His initial two-year, $30 million contract was steep on the surface but would have been justifiable if he lived up to his billing.

However, Williams suffered knee and shoulder injuries that landed him on injured reserve both seasons he played. The best ability is availability, and Williams couldn't provide that over the course of two years.

Last year, Williams' Pro Football Focus grade of 55.4 was the worst of his six-year career, committing five penalties in nine games with 22 pressures. Backup swing tackle Kelvin Beachum was simply a better option for Arizona at right tackle, regardless of Williams' health.

The only pro of bringing Williams back would be sustaining a veteran presence at tackle, though that'd only be acceptable under the premise of Williams earning significantly less salary than he does now.

Arizona currently owns the third pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, which could be used on a premier right tackle to start out of the gates.

Should the Cardinals re-sign Williams? That feels like a resounding no. The experiment with what used to be a solid NFL left tackle (converted to right in Cincinnati for his last season) failed miserably in the desert, and the Cardinals paid the price both figuratively and literally.

Arizona would do well with fresh blood at the position while Williams is likely to get a contract elsewhere on the market. It's a split that would do both sides good.

