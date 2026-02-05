Cardinals Being Projected to Land Top Free Agent Doesn’t Add Up

The Arizona Cardinals finally landed a new head coach in Mike LaFleur, solving their biggest question mark entering the 2026 offseason.

With the coaching staff still being assembled, the Cardinals will quickly put those pieces of the puzzle together before hitting up the NFL Scouting Combine later this month with free agency right around the corner.

The Cardinals have a projected $38 million in cap space, though a few maneuvers can easily see them skyrocket to over $60 million.

Arizona will have money to spend, and if they're insistent on turning things around from their previous 3-14 record, the Cardinals will have to again shell out some of that coveted capital.

CBS Sports projects the Cardinals to sign Green Bay Packers tackle Rasheed Walker to a big-money deal — though it doesn't really make sense.

Cardinals Projected to Land Top Free Agent Tackle

Nov 23, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Rasheed Walker (63) during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Walker, the seventh overall free agent prospect entering 2026, is a strong fit for Arizona according to Zachary Pereles.

"It was an up-and-down year for the Packers' offensive line, mostly due to injuries, butplayed in all 17 games and has been a major success story as a former seventh-round pick. He cashes in on that success with a handsome deal from Arizona," Pereles wrote.

The Packers, Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams were also mentioned as teams to watch.

Walker graded out as a slightly below average offensive tackle for Green Bay last season according to Pro Football Focus, ranking him 52nd out of 89 total tackles.

Spotrac's market value for Walker is $20.3 million annually, and there's a lot to like about what he brings to the table. He turns 26 years old in just a few days and has multiple years of starting experience under his belt.

However, Arizona may have to be weary of shelling out big money to Walker.

Why Cardinals Must Be Cautious With Rasheed Walker Pursuit

Oct 19, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers tackle Rasheed Walker (63) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Walker is a solid left tackle.

The problem here is Arizona already has a solid left tackle in Paris Johnson Jr., who is gunning for his own payday this offseason after becoming eligible to do so entering his fourth year in the league.

They're good at left tackle, though Arizona does have a massive hole on the opposite side where Jonah Williams likely isn't coming back and swing veteran tackle Kelvin Beachum could be heading towards retirement.

The Cardinals do need a solidified presence there for the future, but is Walker capable? Walker hasn't taken a single snap at right tackle in any of his three years starting for the Packers, and that's a gamble the Cardinals would be making after trying to do the same with Williams.

To Williams' credit, he did move from left to right tackle in his final season with Cincinnati — ultimately posting his worst numbers before inking a two-year, $30 million deal with Arizona and failing to make any impact.

It's not as if Walker isn't capable of making the switch. We see tackles and guards flip sides often in the NFL out of necessity or simply for the hope of change making them better.

The Cardinals should thoroughly think about signing Walker this offseason, however, It wouldn't be wise to (again) flip Johnson to the other side of the line or pay Walker significant money to start at a position he's never played before in the NFL.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News